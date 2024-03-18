Stork Club Fertility Outcomes Exceed National Benchmarks With Independent Validation

Stork Club's Success is in its Care Model and Execution

Stork Club attributes its excellent performance to its care model — managed care via Centers of Excellence (COE). The model consists of two main components:

Centers of Excellence Network: Stork Club enables its members to receive care from over 1,6000 providers in the US that meet rigorous performance criteria. Stork Club helps steer patients to fertility clinics that drive better outcomes while still giving patients the flexibility to select a provider of their choice.

Clinically designed pre-packaged care: When receiving care at those clinics, Stork Club patients have all the necessary elements of care to conceive a child covered and pre-negotiated for them in advance, so patients don't skip critical services based on their out-of-pocket cost and instead can focus on what matters — their health.

As a result, employers get the highest quality care for the best price, while covered employees achieve their family-building goals faster and with a lower out-of-pocket cost — a win-win for everyone. The model has been proven to drive better outcomes and reduce the cost in other high-cost areas of care, such as spine, joint replacement, and bariatric surgical care.

"Stork Club leverages evidence-based practices to offer its members the highest quality of reproductive care, ensuring an inclusive approach that caters to the diverse needs of all patients," said Glenn Schattman, MD, Clinical Director of Fertility Care at Stork Club. "Stork Club's care model is optimized for effectiveness, enabling members to reach their parenthood goals through the most efficient pathways, supported by our commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered outcomes."

Stork Club collects outcomes data directly from its providers via proprietary software to enable real-time proactive care management for its patients. Such direct access to clinical outcomes closes a large gap for employers — with Stork Club, they now have access to detailed reports, including anonymized customer-specific data on clinical outcomes across the whole care case and ROI.

"Stork Club's managed care model drives superior outcomes for patients and plan sponsors. Building on this success, we've applied the model to close other gaps in care, including onsite birth doula support and nuanced management of midlife hormonal transitions (e.g. menopause/andropause). By delivering evidence-based interventions, we partner with plan sponsors to control rising healthcare costs while providing people with access to critical reproductive healthcare," said Jeni Mayorskaya, the Founder and CEO at Stork Club.

To see full results, please visit joinstorkclub.com. The Milliman report can be viewed here. You can also see Stork Club at The Conference Board's 24th Annual Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego, CA, on March 19 - 20 at Booth 19, Second Floor, and in New York on April 16 - 17 at Booth 45, Fifth Floor.

About Stork Club

Stork Club is an enterprise end-to-end reproductive care benefits solution built for employers to help them win, retain, and engage top, diverse talent while making their people healthier and significantly reducing overall reproductive care costs. Stork Club offers a flexible suite of programs to support every person at all stages of their reproductive journey, including fertility care (e.g., IVF, egg freezing, natural conception); support during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum, as well as with inclusive reproductive midlife care like menopause, men's health optimization, and adult gender-affirming care.

Stork Club has received recognition as an EHIR Academy alumni and has been recognized in the CB Insight Digital Health annual report as one of the 150 most promising digital health companies that are transforming healthcare worldwide. Headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors, including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures.

