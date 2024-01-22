Stork Club names industry veteran Ryan Cieker as Chief Revenue Officer

Enterprise sales leader brings more than a decade of experience in healthcare transformation and go-to-market execution in the benefits industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering reproductive care enterprise benefits solution, announces Ryan Cieker, CPXP, as its Chief Revenue Officer. Cieker will lead Stork Club's go-to-market efforts and help drive company revenue and growth opportunities.

Maternity care costs are a leading expense category on the balance sheets of self-insured employers. With recent innovations such as the Stork Club Birth Doula Program and the Stork Club Hormone Therapy Program, Stork Club is leading the industry in creating truly next-generation patient experience and a comprehensive care model. This approach enables employers to significantly reduce their costs. Cieker will play a pivotal role in helping Stork Club continue to scale its impact and assist employers in embracing the urgent need for their workforce to access a fully inclusive and managed reproductive healthcare solution. This solution helps individuals achieve their unique reproductive health goals.

"Ryan is a forward-thinking leader who champions excellence in healthcare experience, evidence-driven approach, and trust. His extensive experience in leading go-to-market strategies makes him a perfect fit for the next phase of Stork Club," said Jeni Mayorskaya, Founder and CEO of Stork Club. "We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to Stork Club and continue to expand the impact of our programs within the enterprise market."

Cieker joins Stork Club after serving as Vice President, Employer Solutions at Transcarent, a digital health company that uses software, technology, and data science to empower consumers and create better health outcomes. He brings extensive experience in establishing key partnerships with employers and helping them achieve their healthcare goals. He is experienced in helping oversee major growth opportunities, manage sales, drive product innovation, and optimize operations to ensure sustainable and best-in-class profitable service delivery.

"I am excited to join Stork Club, an organization that champions the entire reproductive journey with unparalleled member experience, cost management, and clinically validated outcomes," said Cieker. "I can't wait to help our customers and Stork Club grow and thrive. Being at the forefront of transformational healthcare technology and helping customers understand its power and potential is what drives me."

Cieker has a B.S. in Microbiology from Texas A&M and is working toward a Master's degree in Health Administration from the University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health. He is also a Certified Patient Experience Professional (CPXP) from the Patient Experience Institute.

About Stork Club

Stork Club is an enterprise end-to-end reproductive care benefits solution built for employers to help them win, retain, and engage top diverse talent while making their people healthier and significantly reducing overall reproductive care costs. Stork Club offers a flexible suite of programs to support every person at all stages of their reproductive journey, including fertility diagnostics and preservation, natural conception, or family-building with assisted services like IVF, surrogacy, child adoption; support during pregnancy, birth and postpartum, as well as with inclusive reproductive mid-age care like menopause, men's health optimization and adult gender-affirming care.

Stork Club has received recognition as the EHIR Academy alumni and has been recognized in the CB Insight Digital Health annual report as one of the 150 most promising private digital health companies that are transforming healthcare worldwide in 2022. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors, including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures.

