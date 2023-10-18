Stork Club Reproductive Benefits Solution Partners with Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New Jersey

Leading family-building and reproductive care management solution expand access to high-quality fertility care

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering family-building benefits solution, today announced its partnership with Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New Jersey . The partnership gives Stork Club members access to best-in-class care at RMA's 11 clinic locations across New Jersey. The RMA Network currently operates 23 clinics across six states in the U.S.

RMA is a full-service center offering a range of services, including egg freezing, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF) and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), to meet patients at any stage of their fertility journey. Additionally, the clinic offers fertility acupuncture, nutritional coaching and licensed support counselors to ensure patients are supported during their time at the clinic and in their daily lives. RMA's top priority is to provide people the opportunity to build a healthy family, and the clinic provides resources and options for LGBTQ+ and single individuals to begin building their families.

Bat-Sheva Maslow, M.D., a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and lead physician at Reproductive Medicine Associates in Jersey City said, "I am passionate about helping individuals and families who want to build their families but need assistance or are choosing to wait until a later date."

RMA has a deserved reputation for excellent science, success and support. The clinic's care model has resulted in the highest success rates in the United States, with 85.8% of RMA patients under 35 bringing home a baby, compared to the national average of 68.9% , recorded by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies National Summary Report. This translates into Live Birth rates in New Jersey, where 8 out of 10 individuals who visit Reproductive Medicine Associates make their vision of parenthood a reality.

"As we continue to provide the best-in-class care nationwide, our collaborative efforts to expand our partnerships is a top priority," said Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and founder of Stork Club. "Through our partnership with RMA of NJ, we empower our members with enhanced accessibility to exceptional care and outstanding outcomes."

To learn more about Stork Club's clinically validated programs, visit https://joinstorkclub.com/ .

Stork Club has recently announced partnerships with Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado , Neway Fertility and Utah Fertility and Nevada Fertility Center.

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: www.joinstorkclub.com . You can follow Stork Club on LinkedIn.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of NJ

Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) has been helping build families through the most advanced treatment options and patient-centered fertility care for over 20 years. RMA is a leader in IVF research, pioneering the Single Embryo Transfer (SET), increasing safety for mom and baby and Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), dramatically increasing successful outcomes. With access to practices nationwide, RMA has helped welcome over 50,000 babies into loving families. Learn more at rmanetwork.com .

