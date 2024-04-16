Stork Club Reproductive Care is Now Available in 100 Countries Globally, With Innovative Direct Pay Across 8,000 In-Network Providers

Additionally, early this year, Stork Club successfully implemented a Direct Pay approach globally, enabling a streamlined member experience where members don't have to use virtual or physical benefits cards to prepay for their care. Instead, Stork Club pays in-network providers directly, removing this often-inconvenient step from members' experience. Stork Club's Direct Pay globally creates multiple advantages for global employers — from improving member experience by ensuring time-sensitive reproductive care won't be delayed because of issues with cards to reducing the cost of transactions by moving away from card payments.

As part of its continuous development of enterprise-ready care, Stork Club also now offers dedicated Care Partners across the globe. These certified clinical reproductive care experts are culturally competent and knowledgeable on local healthcare, legal, and financial regulations to ensure global members receive excellent proactive care. The Stork Club app is available in local languages and offers access to a diverse range of family-building and reproductive health services and local providers, including IVF, egg and sperm cryopreservation, child adoption, surrogacy, and other stages of reproductive care.

"We're proud to be able to build out such an expansive global network of high-performance providers to enable US-headquartered employers with teams outside of the country to offer a truly excellent care experience while providing access to critical reproductive care. We know that outsourced call centers and virtual benefits cards have their limitations, so we are leaving those in the past by creating a new healthcare experience where Stork Club-covered members have an easier way to pay so they can simply focus on their health and achieving their reproductive health goals," stated Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and founder of Stork Club.

To hear more about national and global Stork Club solutions, visit joinstorkclub.com or meet the Stork Club team at The Conference Board's 24th Annual Employee Health Care Conference in New York, NY, on April 16-17 at the New York Marriott Marquis, 5th floor, Booth #45.

About Stork Club

Stork Club is an enterprise end-to-end reproductive care benefits solution built for employers to help them win, retain, and engage top, diverse talent while making their people healthier and significantly reducing overall reproductive care costs. Stork Club offers a flexible suite of programs to support every person at all stages of their reproductive journey, including fertility diagnostics and preservation, natural conception, or family-building with assisted services like IVF, surrogacy, child adoption; support during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum, as well as with inclusive reproductive mid-age care like menopause, men's health optimization, and adult gender-affirming care.

Stork Club has received recognition as an EHIR Academy alumni and has been recognized in the CB Insight Digital Health annual report as one of the 150 most promising private digital health companies that are transforming healthcare worldwide in 2022. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors, including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures.

To learn more, visit: www.joinstorkclub.com . You can subscribe to our news here and follow Stork Club on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Simone DeMarco

Head of Marketing, Stork Club

[email protected]

SOURCE Stork Club Fertility, Inc