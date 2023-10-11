Stork Club Shares Secrets for Solving Growing Health and Equity Crisis at Reuters Events Workforce Health USA 2023

News provided by

Stork Club Fertility, Inc

11 Oct, 2023, 09:37 ET

Shows how fertility and reproductive health benefits attract and retain a talented and diverse workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. workforce has evolved it has created a growing reproductive health and equity crisis for employers. To support a diverse and equitable workforce, employers must bring additional healthcare coverage and support for fertility, pregnancy, and menopause. To solve this, enterprising employers' partner with Stork Club. Doing so allows them to target strategic results, attract and retain diverse talent while supporting each person, of every gender, age, race, and reproductive care goal. By creating equitable reproductive health benefits that bridge the gaps of traditional coverage, employers can support authentic diversity, equity, and inclusion and gain a competitive edge.

Stork Club, a pioneering family-building and reproductive benefits solution, will present The Secrets to Unlocking the Power of Diversity with Equitable Benefits: Increase profits, reduce turnover and boost engagement at Workforce Health USA 2023. Liz Pittinger, VP, Customer Success, will lead the discussion, which will take place on November 8, in Chicago at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Attendees will learn the insights from leading companies about the impact of being an equitable business and how using comprehensive reproductive care benefits helps overcome challenges of the talent landscape. The session will reveal impactful and practical recommendations on how to ensure partners provide culturally competent options and how to safeguard the retention and recruitment of underrepresented employees.

According to the Institute for Corporate Productivity, 75% of high-performing organizations say that inclusion improves productivity. They define these organizations as those that consistently outperform their competitors in terms of revenue, market share, profitability, and employee retention. A few of the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace listed by Great Place To Work include the ability to recruit a diverse talent pool and 5.4 times higher employee retention.

"Modern reproductive care benefits are beneficial to both employers and employees. By partnering to offer flexible and comprehensive support, organizations show their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Companies are rewarded with higher retention, productivity, and revenue growth. Workers can thrive as they meet their goals, whether it's starting a family now, later, or simply having agency over their own healthcare choices," said Liz Pittinger, VP, Customer Success for Stork Club.

Stork Club modernizes healthcare and allows people to plan their families and others on their own terms. The company extends traditional employer-sponsored benefits and provides access to support and personalized guidance along with high-performing medical care through a network of providers.

About Stork Club
Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the reproductive journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy, prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care, back-to-work coaching as well as menopause, low testosterone and gender affirming care. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits portfolio to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: www.joinstorkclub.com. You can follow Stork Club on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Simone Demarco 
Head of Enterprise Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Stork Club Fertility, Inc

STORK CLUB EXTENDS ACCESS TO WORLD-CLASS FERTILITY CARE WITH CCRM FERTILITY IN BOSTON AND DALLAS

Stork Club Announces Partnership with Nevada Fertility Center

