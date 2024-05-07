Stork Exchange Partners with Baby K'tan to Offer Award-Winning Baby Carriers Through Sustainable Resale

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Exchange, a leading marketplace for open-box and gently used baby gear, is thrilled to welcome Baby K'tan, a leading manufacturer of innovative Ready-To-Wear baby carriers, into its ReNest Program. Baby K'tans open-box returns will now be available for purchase on Stork Exchange's online marketplace, where parents can shop conveniently, affordably, and sustainably.

Founded in 2007 by families with firsthand experience raising children with special needs, Baby K'tan has been dedicated to promoting healthy infant development and fostering strong parent-child bonds through babywearing. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, renowned for its patented ready-to-wear design that allows parents to carry their babies in multiple positions without complicated wrapping or buckling, has received numerous awards and accolades.

Stork Exchange, a leading marketplace for open-box and secondhand baby gear, was born out of a desire to provide parents with a more sustainable way to shop for baby gear. Frustrated with the inconvenience and lack of trustworthiness often associated with buying secondhand items from online marketplaces, the founders of Stork Exchange work directly with leading baby gear manufacturers and retailers to make their open-box returns available for parents to shop in an easy, online setting. Every item sold by Stork Exchange undergoes careful inspection, ensuring that parents can trust the quality and safety of their purchases. Stork Exchange's ReNest Program is a network of trusted partners that recirculate quality products for discerning parents.

"We are excited to partner with Baby K'tan to offer their exceptional baby carriers to our customers," said Ben Norment, Co-Founder of Stork Exchange. "Too often returned items in perfect condition end up being destroyed or thrown in the landfill simply because the packaging has been open. At Stork Exchange, we are committed to extending the life of all baby gear and have been thrilled to find a partner in Baby K'tan that shares these values. Their carriers have long been a favorite of our customers due to their comfort, simplicity, and style and we are thrilled to make them more broadly available."

In addition to offering high-quality products, both Stork Exchange and Baby K'tan share a commitment to giving back to their communities. Baby K'tan proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all products to organizations such as the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. Stork Exchange works closely with leading charities in Charlotte such as Foster Village to help ensure that every family has access to the baby gear they need.

"We trust that new parents will adore the Baby K'tan brand as much as thousands of parents already do," said Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan. "Our partnership with Stork Exchange is based on two small family owned businesses with intentions to provide trusted brands to parents while maintaining our core values regarding the environment.

It also gives us the opportunity to offer thoroughly inspected previously loved Baby K'tan Baby Carriers to parents & caregivers at reduced prices. Enabling every parent to have the opportunity to experience the joy of babywearing."

With this partnership, Stork Exchange continues its mission of providing parents with safe, trustworthy, and sustainable shopping options, while Baby K'tan expands its reach to new customers seeking innovative babywearing solutions. Stork Exchange is actively welcoming other baby gear retailers and manufacturers into its ReNest Program, interested parties can contact Co-Founder Ben Norment at [email protected] or visit https://storkexchange.co/pages/our-partners.

For more information about Stork Exchange and its partnership with Baby K'tan, please visit https://storkexchange.co/baby-ktan.

About Stork Exchange

Stork Exchange is a premier destination for safe and convenient secondhand shopping for parents. Founded with the goal of providing parents with a better way to shop secondhand, Stork Exchange offers carefully inspected items and national shipping straight to customers' doorsteps, making sustainable shopping easy and convenient.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/info.html) is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase its product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

