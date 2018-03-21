Storkcraft Gets the Whole Nursery Ready for Precious Moments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancouver-based brand Storkcraft has redefined the importance of family bonding when it comes to designing furniture and products for the nursery. After soul-searching into their process, products and decades of experience as a family-owned business, they've rediscovered what makes Storkcraft's products so special for parents.

"We've been family-owned for over 70 years," says Adam Segal, CEO of Storkcraft. "And our team is made up of families and parents who believe family bonding is the most important thing in the world. So, when we design for the nursery, it's with these moments in mind."

Storkcraft focuses on creating inspired designs, selecting the right materials for sturdy and long-lasting products, and of course, ensuring every product is rigorously tested to obtain the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) certification. The key, according to Segal, is the human element: customer service.

"This is a new time for a lot of parents. These are uncharted waters, but we've been there and we promise our customers that we'll be there for them. From the moment we created the blueprints for a particular crib, to sharing design suggestions through our live chat online, to talking through assembly guidelines on the phone and how to use our interactive assembly app, we never stop thinking about how we can make things easier for parents and young families, so they can just enjoy those family moments."

On the heels of its 2018 Women's Choice Award win as America's Most Recommended Baby Furniture, Storkcraft is excited to launch several new products into its lineup, including the Monterey 3-in-1 Convertible Crib, sized for modern living; the Rosehill 3-in-1 Upholstered Convertible Crib, for a little touch of luxury; and all-new 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker with Jumping Board. Each is available now in multiple finishes, with new colorways coming in the spring.

Storkcraft is a Vancouver-based industry leader specializing in the product design, innovation, manufacturing and supply of parenting and nursery products, and has been doing so for over 70 years. Storkcraft nursery furniture is available for purchase through multiple retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and Wayfair.

Media Contact:

Lisa Pellack, Director of Sales & Product Development

Storkcraft Manufacturing (USA) Inc.

Phone: 815-546-5488

Email: lpellack@storkcraft.com

storkcraft.com

Facebook: @Storkcraft.Manufacturing

Twitter: @storkcraft

Instagram: @storkcraft

Pinterest: @storkcraft

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storkcraft-gets-the-whole-nursery-ready-for-precious-moments-300617928.html

SOURCE Storkcraft