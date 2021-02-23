STORM 2 - The Ultimate EDC Power Bank for Digital Nomads Announces Launch

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the team at STORM 2 announced the launch of the ultimate EDC power bank for digital nomads. This compact, travel-friendly power bank provides fast, safe device charging and 27,600 mAh capacity and features a revolutionary see-through design. It's the first charging solution to combine sci-fi design and functional technology for a device that looks artistically unique. This one-of-a-kind power bank is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edc-power-bank/storm-2-sci-fi-inspired-edc-power-bank-for-digital-nomads.

STORM 2

With all the mobile electronic devices that people carry daily, having a reliable power source is essential. The STORM 2 ushers in a new era for portable power with a Cyberpunk-inspired, see-through design and information display monitor that visualizes all key power data including battery life, charge cycles, output distribution per battery cell, running temp, and DC voltage so users know at a glance the status of their charging systems. STORM 2 lets users see the essential electronic components inside laid out in perfect harmony beneath the clear polymer case in a visually stunning style perfect for modern users.

"Our team of engineers and designers is united in the mission to create a new era in technology that adds convenience and functionality, but also considers the look and style of the devices we create. We optimize tech for everyday life with unique designs that look as good as they work. The STORM 2 power bank is stunning, with a see-through design that puts the beauty of technology on display while providing intuitive functionality and reliable charging for all mobile devices," said Xiong Lixia, founder of Storm 2.

STORM 2 easily satisfies the needs of travelers and digital nomads with a powerful 27,600mAh / 99.36Wh capacity. It's the largest airline-safe power bank and supports fast-charging of three devices simultaneously. It has 100W PD Fast-Charging USB Ports compatible with all devices equipped with 100W PD fast-charging protocol so that STORM 2 can fast-charge any electronic device anytime and anywhere via two USB type-C ports and one USB A port.

For convenience, STORM 2 allows pass-through charging so the power bank can be used while recharging and it only takes 1.5 hours to fully recharge. With safety as a priority, STORM 2 has a complete protection system built-in, which includes voltage protection, short circuit, and temperature protection. It's equipped with the safest Panasonic lithium battery pack approved by Tesla and V0 classification Fireproof PC Chassis.

STORM 2 - The Ultimate EDC Power Bank is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edc-power-bank/storm-2-sci-fi-inspired-edc-power-bank-for-digital-nomads.

