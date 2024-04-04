Storm Creek Outdoor Athleisure Wear To Exceed 50M Plastic Bottles Upcycled By End of 2024

Company has Contributed More Than $2M in Charitable Giving Expands Sustainability School Celebrating Earth Day With Eco Festival April 19th, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Creek , a Minnesota company committed to giving back and producing an entire lifestyle apparel product line made from upcycled materials, is poised to hit a milestone of upcycling 50M plastic bottles by the end of 2024. In addition, the company has expanded its Sustainability School, is planning major donations to charitable partners, and is hosting an Eco Festival on April 19th.

Storm Creek's entire line of athleisure wear is eco-friendly, and each item sold is specially labeled to include the number of plastic bottles upcycled to make it. The company will upcycle 50M plastic bottles by the end of 2024.

"Every day is Earth Day and Storm Creek," said Teresa Fudenberg, CEO and owner of Storm Creek. "We are committed to making high-quality, long-lasting sustainable athleisure wear and educating our industry about the detrimental impact of "fast fashion" and how investing in eco-friendly apparel care should be a priority."

Storm Creek provides logo-emblazoned apparel to companies nationwide and to national parks and resorts in North America. The company also sells directly to consumers through its website and retail partners. Each item sold at Storm Creek is specially labeled to include the number of plastic bottles upcycled to make it.

"Ninety percent of S&P 500 executives cite sustainability as important and logoed items like apparel have long been a powerful tool for brand promotion and connection," Fudenberg said. "By making sustainable choices, businesses can align their promotional strategies with values that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers reinforcing a positive brand image while contributing to a more sustainable future."

Storm Creek, a brand founded in 2006, started a sustainable sourcing initiative in 2016 and quickly committed to converting its entire line to eco-made. In addition, the company is dedicated to giving back to nonprofits and has contributed $2M to charitable causes. It plans to donate $5M by 2030.

In 2021, Storm Creek launched a Sustainability School that has educated hundreds about the excessive waste in the apparel industry to date. This month, they will teach hundreds of promotional product distributors across North America in person and through online webinars. The company is also hosting a Storm Creek Sustainable Style Sweepstakes. The winner will get a $1,000 shopping spree to build an eco-made capsule wardrobe.

"The logoed merchandise business is a $26 billion industry," Fudenberg said. Our Sustainability School educates on the importance of sustainable sourcing and eco-minded disposal of end-of-life products. The good news is that the industry as a whole currently has sustainability top of mind, and they want to ensure they are aligned with corporate end buyers' goals for sustainability."

On Friday, April 19th, Storm Creek will host an eco festival at its Eagan headquarters. The event will feature food trucks, discounts, special bargain bin deals, mystery boxes, clothing donations, and plastic bag recycling stations. The company will also give away national park passes and Grandma's Marathon race entry passes.

About Storm Creek

Founded in 2006, Storm Creek is a fully eco-made line of year-round lifestyle apparel that's women-owned and donates more than 5% of profits to environmental and community causes. Storm Creek customers include resorts, national parks, and many Fortune 1000 companies (through promotional apparel distributors).

