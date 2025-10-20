Storm Guard Unveils Major Rebrand to Showcase Its Evolution into Full Exterior Home Solutions

Leading Roofing and Construction Franchise Enhances Offerings to Better Serve Homeowners Nationwide

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard, a leading home and commercial exterior construction franchise, is unveiling a major brand evolution, reaffirming its commitment to a complete suite of exterior home solutions beyond roofing. Building on its strong national foundation, Storm Guard's services include siding replacement and repair, window replacement and repair, gutter installation and maintenance, exterior painting and even more. The rebrand reflects Storm Guard's continued commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and customer care while meeting the growing demand from homeowners for a single trusted partner to handle their entire home exterior.

Enhancing to Serve Homeowners Completely

For more than two decades, Storm Guard has been a reliable name in helping homeowners rebuild and protect their properties after life's toughest storms. Over that time, customers have increasingly turned to the brand for more than roofing, seeking help with siding, windows, gutters, and painting. Responding to this demand, Storm Guard has evolved into a comprehensive exterior services provider capable of managing all major exterior home improvement and restoration needs under one roof, giving homeowners peace of mind knowing the outside is protected so they can focus on life inside.

"This rebrand is more than a new look, it's a reflection of how Storm Guard has grown to meet the needs of both homeowners and our franchise network," said Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "For years, our customers have trusted us with their roofs, and in doing so, they invited us into one of the most important parts of their lives, which is their homes. Emphasizing our full exterior services allows us to honor that trust by offering a more complete solution, while also giving our franchisees the opportunity to grow stronger, more resilient businesses. This evolution ensures Storm Guard remains not only a leader in roofing, but a trusted partner for protecting and improving the entire home exterior."

Supporting Franchisees with Tools for Sustainable Success

Storm Guard's new services will enable homeowners to work with one reliable contractor for all their exterior needs, which will reduce the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors and ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience across every project.

To support this expansion, Storm Guard has invested heavily in franchisee training, vendor partnerships, and advanced technology through its customer relationship management (CRM) system. These improvements streamline project management and communication, while enhanced marketing and operational resources from the Home Office help franchise owners confidently enter new service categories with proven systems behind them.

"At Storm Guard, we believe wisdom comes from experience, listening to homeowners, learning from every project, and guiding our franchisees with insight earned over time," said Derrick Hemmelgarn, Director of Marketing. "This rebrand is built on that foundation. It's not simply about adding services, it's about creating a clear strategy and story that customers can trust. With this rebrand, we're helping homeowners see the bigger picture of protecting and enhancing their homes, while giving our franchisees a roadmap to build lasting relationships and stronger businesses."

As part of the evolution, Storm Guard is debuting a refreshed logo, updated color palette, and modernized messaging that honor its legacy while reflecting its new identity as a full exterior services brand. The updated look reinforces Storm Guard's positioning as a trusted national leader in exterior home improvement.

For more information on Storm Guard franchising opportunities, please visit https://franchise.stormguardrc.com/ .

About Storm Guard

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard is a full-service exterior services brand dedicated to protecting and enhancing homes from the top down. With expertise spanning roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and exterior painting, Storm Guard provides homeowners with a single, reliable partner for all their exterior needs. Rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and community, the company continues to help families restore, maintain, and improve their homes with confidence. Today, Storm Guard operates 34 franchise locations across 17 states and continues to expand nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.stormguardrc.com .

