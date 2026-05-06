STORM Launches Nationwide, Redefining Energy for a New Generation

At its core, STORM is more than a drink, it's a mindset: Good Energy In – Good Energy Out. That philosophy powers everything behind the brand. When you intentionally fuel your body, it creates a ripple effect, driving focus, positivity, and connection in everyday life.

"STORM was created for people who expect more from their energy, those who make mindful choices about what they put in their body," said Tim Ryder, STORM GM. "From morning runs to workouts to weekend exploration, STORM is designed to fuel real, everyday moments where fitness, lifestyle and community intertwine. It's Energy for Life."

As one of the fastest-growing segments in the beverage space, wellness energy is reshaping the category — and STORM is built to lead that movement. The brand delivers a high-performance formula designed to fuel both physical and mental output without compromise. STORM offers a modern, functional energy option aligned with today's wellness-minded consumer seeking better-for-you options.

STORM is available in four bold, refreshing flavors – Guava Strawberry, Tropical, Valencia Orange, and Harvest Grape – each crafted to deliver great taste alongside functional performance. Built with a clear understanding of individuals who prioritize wellness, seek transparency in ingredients, and want products that align with their lifestyle, STORM embodies its core promise: Energy for Life.

To help fulfill that promise, STORM is partnering with a dynamic group of athletes and cultural influencers who embody its core pillars of fitness, lifestyle, and community:

Taylor Fritz – One of America's top-ranked professional tennis players, known for his powerful game and global presence on the ATP Tour. Taylor represents elite athletic performance and discipline at the highest level.

– One of America's top-ranked professional tennis players, known for his powerful game and global presence on the ATP Tour. Taylor represents elite athletic performance and discipline at the highest level. Quentin Grimes – NBA guard known for his athleticism, work ethic, and impact on both ends of the court. Quentin represents the next generation of professional athletes focused on performance and recovery.

– NBA guard known for his athleticism, work ethic, and impact on both ends of the court. Quentin represents the next generation of professional athletes focused on performance and recovery. Maren Morris – Grammy-winning artist known for her genre-blending sound and authentic voice, rooted in storytelling and individuality. Maren approaches life and performance with a balanced mindset, where creativity and well-being intersect.

– Grammy-winning artist known for her genre-blending sound and authentic voice, rooted in storytelling and individuality. Maren approaches life and performance with a balanced mindset, where creativity and well-being intersect. Morgan Riddle – A leading lifestyle and fashion influencer, recognized for bridging sports and culture. Morgan brings a fresh, modern perspective that connects sport and wellness to a broader, style-conscious audience.

– A leading lifestyle and fashion influencer, recognized for bridging sports and culture. Morgan brings a fresh, modern perspective that connects sport and wellness to a broader, style-conscious audience. Sloane Stephens – Grand Slam Champion, Olympian, entrepreneur, philanthropist and respected broadcaster, Sloane is celebrated for her achievements on the court and her voice off it, advocating for wellness, confidence, and balance.

"STORM is the perfect drink for me pregame!" said Quentin. "It gives me just enough energy and even the little extra boost I need whenever I'm super tired to go out there and perform every night on the court! It's a must for me before every single game."

Morgan added: "Partnering with STORM feels really natural because my life is pretty nonstop, and I'm always looking for products that actually fit into the way I move through the world. I'm traveling constantly, working odd hours, shooting content, taking meetings, and trying to still feel like a functioning human being."

Sloane said: "Being a STORM ambassador means representing a brand that truly matches the way I live. Always moving, always fueling the next chapter."

Together, this group reflects the multifaceted nature of STORM, where performance meets lifestyle, and communities are formed through shared values and aspirations.

Each 12 oz. can of STORM delivers 200mg of caffeine to enhance focus and sustain energy when you need it, combined with a zero-sugar formula for a delicious yet guilt-free experience. Designed for those with active lifestyles, it also helps boost metabolism, support skin and hair health, promote fat burning in combination with a healthy diet and exercise, and provides immunity support, fueling both performance and overall wellness in every sip. Together, these benefits create a balanced energy experience that fits seamlessly into daily routines, from morning workouts and afternoon productivity to late-night study sessions.

STORM is available now at select retailers nationwide.

Additional ambassador and product images available here: http://bit.ly/4w9dnRX

About STORM

STORM is a premium wellness energy brand designed to provide Energy for Life. With functional benefits and zero sugar, STORM fuels active lifestyles and empowers individuals to perform at their best — every day. Built at the intersection of fitness, lifestyle, and community, each 12 oz. can contains 200mg caffeine, and is formulated to improve focus, help boost metabolism and promote fat burning in combination with exercise and healthy diet. STORM is crafted to support hair and skin health and everyday wellness with an immunity blend incorporated into every can. Available in four flavors: Guava Strawberry, Tropical, Valencia Orange, and Harvest Grape. For more information visit StormBev.com and follow @drinkstormenergy on Instagram and TikTok. Good Energy in – Good Energy Out!

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