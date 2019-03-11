Storm Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage across Dallas-Fort Worth

Wind gusts toppled trees and power lines, and caused damage to homes, creating a need for dry and secure self-storage where belongings can be stowed during recovery efforts.

"We had some major storms move through our area, and we know there are families that could use help," stated Matt Merrill, U-Haul area district vice president for the DFW metroplex. "We want to lend a helping hand to our neighbors at times when our communities need it most."

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage or U-Box container usage should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington

2315 W. Division

Arlington, TX 76012

(817) 277-1157

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green Oaks Blvd.

2729 N. Collins St.

Arlington, TX 76006

(817) 461-1080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington

2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.

Arlington, TX 76010

(682) 200-1090

U-Haul Storage of Little Elm Aubrey

26778 U.S. Hwy. 380 E

Aubrey, TX 76227

(972) 347-5562

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison

2735 E. Belt Line Road

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 416-9215

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton

1682 S. Interstate 35 E

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 242-5179

U-Haul Storage at County Club - Carrollton

2220 Country Club Drive

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 418-5677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill

1050 KCK Way

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(972) 293-1155

U-Haul at Camp Wisdom

7015 S. RL Thornton Fwy.

Dallas, TX 75232

(214) 371-2142

U-Haul at Ferguson Road (U-Box only)

7015 Ferguson Road

Dallas, TX 75228

(214) 388-0433

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark

13637 N. Central Expy.

Dallas, TX 75243

(972) 669-7955

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.

7043 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75231

(214) 691-7311

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.

11061 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75229

(972) 247-1724

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jim Miller Road

7107 C F Hawn Fwy.

Dallas, TX 75217

(214) 398-8196

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lower Greenville

1616 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 823-5830

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway

9929 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75220

(214) 351-6483

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane

5409 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75237

(214) 339-1179

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road

3165 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75233

(214) 332-2168

U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road

11383 Amanda Lane

Dallas, TX 75238

(214) 340-4331

U-Haul Moving & Storage of De Soto

1245 S. I-35

De Soto, TX 75115

(972) 230-1337

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton

164 N. I-35 E

Denton, TX 76205

(940) 382-5352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville

1022 S. Cedar Ridge Drive

Duncanville, TX 75137

(972) 780-8980

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Altamesa Blvd. & McCart

3450 Altamesa Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 346-3413

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30

1101 E. Loop 820

Fort Worth, TX 76120

(817) 446-1292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster

5032 E. Lancaster

Fort Worth, TX 76103

(817) 534-0072

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen

7225 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(814) 294-7972

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.

2936 S. Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 921-3024

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Westcreek

3019 Altamesa Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 294-7617

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside

1000 Alta Mere Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76116

(817) 246-4601

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Garland

902 W. Walnut

Garland, TX 75040

(972) 272-4323

U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland

12215 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy.

Garland, TX 75041

(972) 271-9556

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.

1117 E. Main St.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 262-5116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie

2455 Tarrant Road

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 988-3661

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360

3020 I-20 W

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

(972) 623-3575

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur

920 S. MacArthur Blvd.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 269-4014

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine

3501 William D. Tate Ave.

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 416-6430

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.

5201 Denton Hwy.

Haltom City, TX 76148

(817) 581-4546

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving

2630 W. Irving Blvd.

Irving, TX 75061

(972) 790-4672

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin

16300 FM 156 S

Justin, TX 76247

(940) 242-6531

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville

811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 420-1211

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville

525 N. Stemmons Fwy.

Lewisville, TX 75067

(972) 353-2116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney

1400 N. McDonald St.

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-5035

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney

10061 W. University Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-1699

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mesquite

2349 E. Hwy. 80

Mesquite, TX 75150

(972) 270-6416

U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills

8221 Blvd. 26

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 656-2005

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow

6550 Browning Drive

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 577-1732

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma - Plano

3401 Alma Drive

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 516-1018

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Los Rios

1100 Los Rios

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 578-0698

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano

2560 Kathryn Lane

Plano, TX 75025

(972) 396-0983

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano

4101 W. Plano Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 985-6004

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen

3901 N. Central Expy.

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 424-0815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend

1501 Dallas Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 735-0670

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper

1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W

Prosper, TX 75078

(972) 347-9713

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson

412 N. Central Expy.

Richardson, TX 75080

(972) 234-1343

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke

1600 Mesa Butte Court

Roanoke, TX 76262

(817) 491-1114

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waxahachie

1103 W. Hwy. 287 Bypass

Waxahachie, TX 75165

(972) 937-1099

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul