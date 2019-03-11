Storm Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage across Dallas-Fort Worth
U-Box containers also part of the disaster relief assistance at 56 U-Haul stores in the metroplex
Mar 13, 2019, 18:12 ET
DALLAS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-six U-Haul® self-storage facilities across six U-Haul companies are extending 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex who were impacted by the powerful storms that hit the area early Wednesday morning.
U-Haul Companies of East Dallas, Fort Worth, North East Dallas, Northwest Dallas, South Central Dallas and U-Haul Storage Centers of Dallas are participating in the disaster relief offer.
Wind gusts toppled trees and power lines, and caused damage to homes, creating a need for dry and secure self-storage where belongings can be stowed during recovery efforts.
"We had some major storms move through our area, and we know there are families that could use help," stated Matt Merrill, U-Haul area district vice president for the DFW metroplex. "We want to lend a helping hand to our neighbors at times when our communities need it most."
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage or U-Box container usage should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city):
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington
2315 W. Division
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 277-1157
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green Oaks Blvd.
2729 N. Collins St.
Arlington, TX 76006
(817) 461-1080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington
2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76010
(682) 200-1090
U-Haul Storage of Little Elm Aubrey
26778 U.S. Hwy. 380 E
Aubrey, TX 76227
(972) 347-5562
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison
2735 E. Belt Line Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 416-9215
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton
1682 S. Interstate 35 E
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 242-5179
U-Haul Storage at County Club - Carrollton
2220 Country Club Drive
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 418-5677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill
1050 KCK Way
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
(972) 293-1155
U-Haul at Camp Wisdom
7015 S. RL Thornton Fwy.
Dallas, TX 75232
(214) 371-2142
U-Haul at Ferguson Road (U-Box only)
7015 Ferguson Road
Dallas, TX 75228
(214) 388-0433
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark
13637 N. Central Expy.
Dallas, TX 75243
(972) 669-7955
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.
7043 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 691-7311
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.
11061 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75229
(972) 247-1724
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jim Miller Road
7107 C F Hawn Fwy.
Dallas, TX 75217
(214) 398-8196
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lower Greenville
1616 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
(214) 823-5830
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway
9929 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75220
(214) 351-6483
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane
5409 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75237
(214) 339-1179
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road
3165 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75233
(214) 332-2168
U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road
11383 Amanda Lane
Dallas, TX 75238
(214) 340-4331
U-Haul Moving & Storage of De Soto
1245 S. I-35
De Soto, TX 75115
(972) 230-1337
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton
164 N. I-35 E
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 382-5352
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville
1022 S. Cedar Ridge Drive
Duncanville, TX 75137
(972) 780-8980
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Altamesa Blvd. & McCart
3450 Altamesa Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 346-3413
U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30
1101 E. Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76120
(817) 446-1292
U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster
5032 E. Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76103
(817) 534-0072
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen
7225 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(814) 294-7972
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.
2936 S. Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 921-3024
U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Westcreek
3019 Altamesa Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 294-7617
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside
1000 Alta Mere Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 246-4601
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Garland
902 W. Walnut
Garland, TX 75040
(972) 272-4323
U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland
12215 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy.
Garland, TX 75041
(972) 271-9556
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.
1117 E. Main St.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 262-5116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie
2455 Tarrant Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 988-3661
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360
3020 I-20 W
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 623-3575
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur
920 S. MacArthur Blvd.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 269-4014
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine
3501 William D. Tate Ave.
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 416-6430
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.
5201 Denton Hwy.
Haltom City, TX 76148
(817) 581-4546
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving
2630 W. Irving Blvd.
Irving, TX 75061
(972) 790-4672
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin
16300 FM 156 S
Justin, TX 76247
(940) 242-6531
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville
811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business
Lewisville, TX 75057
(972) 420-1211
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville
525 N. Stemmons Fwy.
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 353-2116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney
1400 N. McDonald St.
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-5035
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney
10061 W. University Drive
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-1699
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mesquite
2349 E. Hwy. 80
Mesquite, TX 75150
(972) 270-6416
U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills
8221 Blvd. 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 656-2005
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow
6550 Browning Drive
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 577-1732
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma - Plano
3401 Alma Drive
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 516-1018
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Los Rios
1100 Los Rios
Plano, TX 75074
(972) 578-0698
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano
2560 Kathryn Lane
Plano, TX 75025
(972) 396-0983
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano
4101 W. Plano Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 985-6004
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen
3901 N. Central Expy.
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 424-0815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend
1501 Dallas Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 735-0670
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper
1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W
Prosper, TX 75078
(972) 347-9713
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson
412 N. Central Expy.
Richardson, TX 75080
(972) 234-1343
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke
1600 Mesa Butte Court
Roanoke, TX 76262
(817) 491-1114
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waxahachie
1103 W. Hwy. 287 Bypass
Waxahachie, TX 75165
(972) 937-1099
