Storm Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Louisiana and Texas

LAFAYETTE, La., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine U-Haul® stores in southern Louisiana and southeast Texas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by extreme weather.

Severe thunderstorms and flash floods affected communities across the region on Thursday night, the latest in a series of spring weather events to cause residential and commercial damage. Many homes are without power, and some schools have closed until further notice.

Access to dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is critical for communities during the recovery process following natural disasters.

"Our team wants to help," said Emily Upshaw, U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana president. "For any of our neighbors impacted by these storms who need storage, we're here to support your recovery with a month of free services."

The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. The free U-Box offer is for on-site storage at U-Haul facilities and does not include residential delivery and pick-up of containers.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange storage should contact their nearest participating facility:

LOUISIANA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacArthur Dr

2901 S. MacArthur Dr.

Alexandria, LA 71301

(318) 448-3651

U-Haul at Airline

7650 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

(225) 927-4175

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Blvd

13151 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

(225) 272-9335

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenwell Springs Road

8415 Greenwell Springs Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

(225) 424-5995

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kaliste Saloom

700 Kaliste Saloom Road

Lafayette, LA 70508

(337) 443-4637

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lafayette

3700 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Lafayette, LA 70503

(337) 993-9898

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Highway 14

1011 Highway 14

Lake Charles, LA 70601

(337) 436-5014

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fort Polk Entrance Road

1246 Entrance Road

Leesville, LA 71446

(337) 537-8635

TEXAS

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-10 and College

3885 Milam St.

Beaumont, TX 77701

(409) 833-4358

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

