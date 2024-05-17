Storm Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Louisiana and Texas

May 17, 2024, 16:11 ET
LAFAYETTE, La., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine U-Haul® stores in southern Louisiana and southeast Texas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by extreme weather.
Severe thunderstorms and flash floods affected communities across the region on Thursday night, the latest in a series of spring weather events to cause residential and commercial damage. Many homes are without power, and some schools have closed until further notice.
Access to dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is critical for communities during the recovery process following natural disasters.
"Our team wants to help," said Emily Upshaw, U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana president. "For any of our neighbors impacted by these storms who need storage, we're here to support your recovery with a month of free services."
The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. The free U-Box offer is for on-site storage at U-Haul facilities and does not include residential delivery and pick-up of containers.
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange storage should contact their nearest participating facility:
LOUISIANA
U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacArthur Dr
2901 S. MacArthur Dr.
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 448-3651
7650 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 927-4175
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Blvd
13151 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 272-9335
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenwell Springs Road
8415 Greenwell Springs Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
(225) 424-5995
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kaliste Saloom
700 Kaliste Saloom Road
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 443-4637
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lafayette
3700 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Lafayette, LA 70503
(337) 993-9898
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Highway 14
1011 Highway 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-5014
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fort Polk Entrance Road
1246 Entrance Road
Leesville, LA 71446
(337) 537-8635
TEXAS
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-10 and College
3885 Milam St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 833-4358
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
