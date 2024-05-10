Storm Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Tallahassee

3 U-Haul stores are participating in disaster relief efforts after Thursday night's storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents in and around Tallahassee impacted by severe weather.

Powerful thunderstorms and a tornado hit Tallahassee late Thursday, leaving a trail of residential and commercial property damage. More than 66,000 residents were left without power, as well as elementary and high schools throughout the city.

Access to dry and secure U-Haul self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is essential for communities during the clean-up and recovery process after natural disasters.

Steve Kirkbride, U-Haul Company of Tallahassee president, has made three local stores available to help people in need.

"We want to be there for our community," Kirkbride said. "Many homes and businesses sustained damaged, many roads are barricaded by fallen trees, and thousands are without power. Recovering will take time and effort. As our community pulls together, U-Haul can help by offering one month of free storage services to people who are now in need."

U-Box containers can be delivered to and picked up from residential locations as part of the disaster relief program. The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability.

People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest

5010 W. Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

(850) 576-2317

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella

1580 N. Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32303

(850) 222-1389

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee

2554 Capital Circle NE

Tallahassee, FL 32308

(850) 422-0039

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

Contact:

Yasmine Esparza

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul