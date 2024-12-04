Storm Shutters Protect Maine Homes Amid Increasing Storm Frequency

CanvasWorks Inc. of Kennebunk, Maine, Experiences Unprecedented Growth Following Extreme Weather Events

KENNEBUNK, Maine, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With storms increasing in frequency and intensity along the New England coast, CanvasWorks Inc., a long-established provider of home protection and improvement solutions, is seeing an extraordinary rise in demand for its storm shutters. The Kennebunk-based company, with over 40 years of experience, is helping coastal homeowners fortify their properties against severe weather while continuing to provide stylish and functional retractable awnings.

A Surge in Demand for Storm Shutters After Historic Storms

In recent years, Maine has experienced extreme winter storms, including record-breaking events in December 2022 and 2023. Last year's storms, which coincided with the highest tide in the state's recorded history, caused widespread destruction. Many homes suffered structural damage, flooding, and shattered windows from flying debris.

For homeowners who had installed storm shutters, the outcome was vastly different. According to Jay St. John, owner of CanvasWorks Inc., the shutters provided critical protection during these storms:

"Last winter's storms were devastating. Many of our customers fared well, but those without storm shutters faced significant damage. This prompted a record-breaking season for us, doubling our previous installation numbers."

Serving a coastal territory that stretches from Bailey Island to Plum Island, CanvasWorks specializes in storm shutters designed to withstand Maine's harsh weather conditions. The company saw a 50% surge in storm shutter sales following the storms of 2022, followed by an even larger uptick in 2023.

Retractable Awnings: Functionality for All Seasons

While storm shutters are critical for winter protection, retractable awnings remain a popular choice for year-round style and utility. CanvasWorks originally grew its business by transitioning from marine canvas work to residential awnings, creating custom solutions that enhance outdoor spaces and protect against sun exposure.

"Awnings have been a mainstay of our business," said St. John. "They add beauty and practicality to homes, particularly in Maine's picturesque settings. However, with the rise in severe storms, storm shutters have taken center stage, accounting for 70% of our business this year compared to 40% in prior years."

Preparing for a Future of Stronger Storms

The rise in extreme weather has sparked widespread concern, with many coastal homeowners investing in solutions to protect their properties. Storm shutters, built to last 15-20 years, offer a durable and cost-effective way to safeguard homes from flying debris, high winds, and storm surges.

St. John emphasized the growing awareness among homeowners:

"Whether you call it climate change or something else, the reality is that storms are becoming stronger and more frequent. People are nervous, and our storm shutters give them peace of mind. There's still so much room for growth, as many homes remain unprotected along the coast."

Despite anticipating increased demand, St. John also expressed cautious optimism about reaching market saturation over the next few years.

About CanvasWorks Inc.

Based in Kennebunk, Maine, CanvasWorks Inc. has been a trusted provider of custom solutions for over four decades. Initially focused on marine canvas projects, the company expanded into storm shutters, retractable awnings, and other residential offerings. Its services are particularly valued by coastal homeowners, including those with second properties, who rely on CanvasWorks to prepare and protect their homes for harsh winters.

For more information about their storm shutters, retractable awnings, or other services, visit their website at www.canvasworksinc.com or contact them at (207) 985-2419.

