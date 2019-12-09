STORM Therapeutics' Collaborator Awarded ASH-BSH Abstract Achievement Award at the 61st ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics, the biotechnology company focused on the discovery of small molecule therapies modulating RNA epigenetics announces today, that its collaborator Dr. Konstantinos Tzelepis, Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow and visiting scientist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, received the ASH-BSH Abstract Achievement Award for his work on STORM Therapeutics' lead programme, METTL3, at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) held on 7th-10th December 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Tzelepis received the meritorious award for his abstract entitled 'Pharmacological Inhibition of the RNA m6a Writer METTL3 As a Novel Therapeutics Strategy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia' at the Abstract Achievement Award Ceremony which was held on Saturday, 7th December 2019 at 3:30pm (EST) at the Orange County Convention Center in Exhibit Hall B2-B4.

Dr. Tzelepis's work, which was carried out in collaboration with the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of Cambridge, was presented in an oral presentation during the "802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Novel Compounds and Mechanisms of Action" session on Sunday, 8th December 2019 at 9:30am-11:30am (EST) at the Orange County Convention Centre. The abstract and talk encapsulated the ground-breaking work made on targeting RNA modifying enzymes for cancer treatment and described the recent progress made with the METTL3 inhibitor.

STORM has identified small molecule inhibitors of METTL3 that are orally bioavailable and show pronounced anti-tumour efficacy in physiologically relevant, proof of concept animal models of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML). The talk demonstrated that small molecule inhibition of METTL3 produces the same phenotype and effects previously described in one of STORM's founder scientists' publications using genetic models and validates METTL3 as a druggable target for cancer.

Keith Blundy, CEO of STORM Therapeutics, said: "STORM is progressing fast in its preclinical work with our multiple programmes to showcase the capabilities of our novel platform. STORM is a pioneer in RNA epigenetics and we are very pleased to hear that our collaborator is being recognized for the partnership research of METTL3. As the first company in the world to demonstrate in vivo activity of an RNA methyltransferase inhibitor, we are excited to be leading the field as we look to develop these highly innovative new treatment options for cancer patients."

About STORM

STORM Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. Storm is the leading company tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform and pipeline to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences and IP Group, who share the team's ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute

The Wellcome Sanger Institute is a world leading genomics research centre. We undertake large-scale research that forms the foundations of knowledge in biology and medicine. We are open and collaborative; our data, results, tools and technologies are shared across the globe to advance science. Our ambition is vast – we take on projects that are not possible anywhere else. We use the power of genome sequencing to understand and harness the information in DNA. Funded by Wellcome, we have the freedom and support to push the boundaries of genomics. Our findings are used to improve health and to understand life on Earth. Find out more at www.sanger.ac.uk or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

SOURCE STORM Therapeutics