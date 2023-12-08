STORM Therapeutics' First-in-Class tRNA methyltransferase inhibitor of METTL1 to be Presented at the 65th Annual ASH Conference

News provided by

STORM Therapeutics

08 Dec, 2023, 11:30 ET

  • Data demonstrates METTL1 inhibition in vitro at low nanomolar concentrations while displaying high selectivity over other RNA and protein methyltransferases
  • Data provides the first proof-of-concept that pharmacological inhibition of a tRNA methyltransferase affects tumour growth in vitro and in animal models

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), the clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology and other diseases, is pleased to announce that data on its METTL1 tRNA methyltransferase inhibitor will be presented by collaborator Dr Konstantinos Tzelepis at the 65th Annual ASH Meeting in San Diego, USA on Friday 8 December, 2023.

The presentation entitled "Overcoming Therapy Resistance in AML Using Novel Epitranscriptomic Modalities" details results showing that pharmacological inhibition of a tRNA methyltransferase affects tumour cell growth in in vitro and in vivo models. 

 Preclinical data demonstrated that:

  1. STORM METTL1 inhibitors exhibit METTL1 inhibition in vitro at low nanomolar concentrations while displaying high selectivity over other RNA and protein methyltransferases.
  2. Mechanistically, METTL1 inhibition leads to reduced tRNA methylation and reduced stability of a subgroup of tRNAs.
  3. In several cancer models, METTL1 inhibition impairs cell proliferation and cell cycle progression accompanied by elevation of differentiation markers.
  4. In vivo, METTL1i treatment induced strong tumour growth inhibition in cell-line derived xenografts and syngeneic in vivo cancer models (haematological and solid malignancies).

Jerry McMahon, Chief Executive Officer & President of STORM Therapeutics, said: "It is very exciting to be able share for the first time that inhibition of the tRNA methyltransferase METTL1 with a small molecule shows anti-cancer properties. We continue to expand our pipeline of novel and proprietary chemistries to modulate enzymes which modify RNA. We look forward to advancing our first-in-class METTL1 program towards the clinic."

Dr Konstantinos Tzelepis, Principal Investigator at University of Cambridge and Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, commented: "We are very excited to present novel data on the development and characterisation of the first-in-class bioavailable tRNA methyltransferase inhibitor against METTL1. This is a fantastic collaborative effort which expands significantly the therapeutic landscape of the epitranscriptomics field and capitalises on our previous published work which shown that METTL1 is a key player in oncogenesis." 

Details of the conference and presentation are as follow:

Presented Talk Title: Overcoming Therapy Resistance in AML Using Novel Epitranscriptomic Modalities
Presenter: Dr Konstantinos Tzelepis, Principal Investigator, University of Cambridge and Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute
Date and Time: 8 December, 2023 at 2:45pm PST

NOTES TO EDITORS

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics (STORM) is a clinical stage biotechnology company creating novel therapies that inhibit RNA modifying enzymes (RME) for use in oncology and other diseases. There are more than 150 RNA modifications reported and approximately 300 RNA modifying enzymes which represent novel therapeutic targets.

STORM has leveraged its first-mover advantage to establish a novel drug discovery and RNA analytics platform leading to the identification of novel targets and a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small-molecule drug candidates for potential use in oncology, inflammation, viral infection and CNS diseases.

The pipeline is exemplified by STORM's METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15, which has received IND approval and commenced its Phase 1 clinical study in cancer patients in November 2022. STC-15 represents the first ever RNA modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter clinical evaluation in humans. Additional programs are planned for advancement into IND-track activities in 2023.

STORM investors include M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital I Limited, IP Group plc, UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd. (UTokyo IPC) and the Fast Track Initiative (FTI).

For more information, please visit www.stormtherapeutics.com.

About STC-15

STORM's lead clinical program STC-15 is a first-in-class inhibitor of RNA modification and is the first ever RNA methyltransferase inhibitor to enter clinical development. STC-15 is an oral small molecule that inhibits METTL3, an RNA methyltransferase implicated in oncology and other diseases. Certain RNA methyltransferases are important regulators of RNA sensing and innate immune activation and represent novel immune-regulatory targets.

STC-15 has also been shown preclinically to inhibit tumour growth through mechanisms involving anti-cancer immune responses, such as changes in interferon signalling and synergy with T cell checkpoint blockade.

STORM commenced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical study of STC-15 in patients living with solid tumours in November 2022 and anticipates presenting first results from its study in 2024. Details of the study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT05584111.

About the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute

The Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (CSCI) is a world-leading centre for stem cell research with a mission to transform human health through a deep understanding of normal and pathological stem cell behaviour. Bringing together biological, clinical and physical scientists operating across a range of tissue types and at multiple scales, we explore the commonalities and differences in stem cell biology in a cohesive and inter-disciplinary manner. Located in a purpose-built facility on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus and housing over 350 researchers, including a critical mass of clinician scientists, the Institute integrates with neighbouring disease-focused research institutes and also serves as a hub for the wider stem cell community in Cambridge. www.stemcells.cam.ac.uk

SOURCE STORM Therapeutics

Also from this source

STORM Therapeutics Appoints Marguerite Hutchinson, J.D., as Chief Business Officer

STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA...

STORM Therapeutics Presented Novel Pre-Clinical Data on STC-15 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.