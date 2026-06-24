StorMagic and Supermicro Collaborate to Simplify and Deliver High-Availability Edge Infrastructure

Cost-effective virtualization solutions for edge, remote, office/branch office (ROBO) and small datacenter environments worldwide now available

BRISTOL, England, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StorMagic®, simplifying on-site virtualization, and Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), a total IT solution provider for AI, cloud, storage and edge computing, today announced the companies will collaborate on virtualized infrastructure solutions for edge, ROBO and small datacenter environments.

With this arrangement, Supermicro's compact edge systems are now available together as a bundle with StorMagic SvHCI, a lightweight virtualization software, as part of its validated infrastructure solution portfolio. The combined solution gives businesses in retail, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries a simplified path to deploying and supporting resilient, cost-effective virtualized IT infrastructure across distributed environments.

Working together, the collaboration comes as organizations seek practical alternatives to complex, costly virtualization platforms, especially for distributed sites where IT staff, space and power are limited. By combining compact, energy-efficient Supermicro servers with StorMagic's lightweight virtualization software, the solution helps organizations deploy resilient infrastructure without the operational burden of traditional datacenter architectures.

The combined solution delivers several key benefits, including:

Simplified deployment and management for distributed IT environments

High availability for mission-critical applications and workloads

Reduced infrastructure footprint, power consumption and operational overhead

Flexible deployment options for edge, ROBO and small datacenter use cases

Streamlined procurement and support through a global OEM model

Practical fit for space and resource-constrained environments, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, hospitality, remote industrial operations and others

"As organizations rethink infrastructure investments at the edge, the economics of high availability are under greater scrutiny than ever," said Scott Mann, SVP Global Sales, StorMagic. "Customers are increasingly focused on the hardware cost savings that come from deploying a resilient two-node architecture instead of a traditional three-node configuration — especially at a time when we're seeing hardware prices increase by as much as 300% in some scenarios. The ability to reduce infrastructure footprint, power and procurement costs without compromising availability is becoming a major differentiator for edge and ROBO environments. Supermicro with StorMagic will help customers achieve it."

Supermicro compact edge servers with StorMagic SvHCI are available immediately through StorMagic and Supermicro's global channel partners and distributors.

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About StorMagic

StorMagic builds right-sized virtualization solutions for real-world IT environments. Its software is designed to be simple to deploy, easy to manage and highly available, helping organizations keep critical applications and data running at and near the edge. Founded in 2006, StorMagic works closely with IT teams to deliver practical, reliable virtualization for organizations operating from a single site to thousands of locations. Visit www.stormagic.com

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SOURCE StorMagic