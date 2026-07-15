Sheetz Chooses StorMagic SvHCI to Replace VMware Across 830+ Retail Stores

Leading retailer's VMware-to-StorMagic remote migration averages 200 stores per month while leveraging existing hardware and avoiding on-site IT visits

BRISTOL, England, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StorMagic®, simplifying on-site virtualization, today announced that Sheetz, a leader in restaurant-quality food and unmatched convenience, has selected StorMagic SvHCI to replace VMware across its 830+ store locations. Sheetz has already completed migrations at more than 600 stores, averaging 200 stores per month, and expects to complete the rollout in just four months.

Prior to migrating to SvHCI, Sheetz's distributed retail environments ran on VMware virtualization, installed on a pair of Dell R440/R450 series servers at each location. The migration is being completed remotely, allowing Sheetz to simplify their software stack across all 830+ locations, while reducing cost, complexity and operational disruption.

Sheetz previously deployed StorMagic SvSAN as the hyperconverged storage layer with VMware, across hundreds of store locations to virtualize critical in-store applications, improve resiliency and simplify edge infrastructure management. By replacing multiple single-purpose systems with a highly available two-node HCI architecture, Sheetz reduced hardware complexity, accelerated deployments and created a scalable and highly available platform to support business-critical services, including payment processing, loyalty programs and store operations.

"Our initial rollout proved StorMagic could deliver the resilience and centralized management needed across a large distributed retail environment," said Gary Sliver, director of platform engineering at Sheetz. "StorMagic worked to understand our needs and requirements, to include a 24/7/365 operating environment, and ultimately delivered a product and plan that is allowing us to migrate hundreds of locations from VMware quickly and with minimal downtime, without requiring hardware replacements or having to send technicians to every site. This project is proof that large-scale edge migrations don't have to be disruptive, drawn-out or scary affairs."

StorMagic helps organizations transition from VMware to SvHCI and navigate the challenges of rising hardware prices and shipment delays, while maintaining business continuity and leveraging existing infrastructure.

"Sheetz is demonstrating that enterprise-scale VMware migrations can be completed rapidly, remotely and without costly hardware refreshes," said Scott Mann, SVP global sales, StorMagic. "Organizations with hundreds or thousands of distributed sites need alternatives that reduce risk and operational complexity, and this deployment shows what's possible when customers can leverage their existing infrastructure."

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About StorMagic

StorMagic builds right-sized virtualization solutions for real-world IT environments. Its software is designed to be simple to deploy, easy to manage and highly available, helping organizations keep critical applications and data running at and near the edge. Founded in 2006, StorMagic works closely with IT teams to deliver practical, reliable virtualization for organizations operating from a single site to thousands of locations. Visit www.stormagic.com

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SOURCE StorMagic