StorMagic Marks 20 Years of Edge Innovation as Demand Grows for Virtualization Alternatives

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Apr 14, 2026, 08:00 ET
StorMagic Achieves 36% ARR Growth and Celebrates Multiple Achievements Despite Market Hardware Constraints in Fiscal Year 2026
BRISTOL, England, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StorMagic®, simplifying on-site virtualization, is celebrating two decades of innovation, as demand accelerates for simple, cost-effective alternatives to traditional virtualization platforms. Fueled by this market shift, the company achieved 36% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth over the past fiscal year (April 1, 2025- March 31, 2026) while expanding both its global salesforce and partner ecosystems. As organizations seek resilient, easy-to-deploy infrastructure for the distributed edge, ROBO and small datacenter environments, StorMagic continues to deliver solutions that reduce complexity and leverage existing IT investments.
Founded in 2006, StorMagic is now celebrating its 20th anniversary of enterprise edge innovation and the global partnerships behind it. StorMagic has always been focused on helping organizations simplify their edge stack, reduce costs and take control without sacrificing flexibility, scalability or reliability. Today and beyond, that focus includes helping customers create a foundation for innovation post VMware, extend the life of existing hardware, plan for AI workloads, and regain control of edge infrastructure strategies and budget through virtualization.
"This year, two market conditions began to drive customers to consider virtualization alternatives: the Broadcom/VMware acquisition, and the widespread shortage of hardware availability and the associated rising costs," said Susan Odle, CEO, StorMagic. "As we enter FY27, StorMagic is well-positioned to continue to help customers navigate these significant challenges, through its software-only, cost-saving, hardware-agnostic solutions and overall value proposition – which has been consistent for 20 years."
Company Momentum
Key achievements for fiscal year 2026 include:
- 36% ARR growth
- Executive leadership expansion included the promotion of Susan Odle as CEO; and the additions of Scott Mann as SVP of Worldwide Sales and John Serino as VP of Marketing
- StorMagic's Non-Executive Board of Directors welcomed virtualization industry veteran Dave Hallmen to the Board.
Product Updates
- Four SvHCI releases (2.0–2.3) introduced features including snapshots, improved VM import/export, and stretch cluster capability.
- New SvSAN version 6.7, providing updated compatibility with the latest hypervisors and performance improvements
Partnerships
StorMagic's channel-first commitment continues to expand its partner ecosystem, including:
- Launch of StorMagic's new Global Partner Program and new Partner Portal
- Global Partnership with HiveRadar
- EMEA-wide Distributor Agreement with QBS Technology Group
- Global OEM Agreement with SNUC
- Virtual-OEM Collaboration with HPE
- Partnership with switch manufacturer Mako Networks
Marketing Momentum
- Complete corporate rebranding
- Launched the PodMagic podcast
StorMagic's solutions were recognized across 12 industry award programs, including wins and finalist placements in the Globee Awards, DCS Awards, MSP Channel Awards, Network Computing and the Data Breakthrough Awards, with recognition spanning edge computing, storage innovation and data virtualization.
The company and its executives were also recognized across 11 award programs, including honors from CRN, Network Computing and G2, with awards highlighting leadership, customer service, channel excellence and overall company performance.
About StorMagic
StorMagic builds right-sized virtualization solutions for real-world IT environments. Its software is designed to be simple to deploy, easy to manage and highly available, helping organizations keep critical applications and data running at and near the edge. Founded in 2006, StorMagic works closely with IT teams to deliver practical, reliable virtualization for organizations operating from a single site to thousands of locations. Visit www.stormagic.com
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StorMagic, SvSAN, SvKMS and SvHCI are trademarks of StorMagic.
SOURCE StorMagic
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