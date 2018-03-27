StormCon Launches Fee Reduction Program in Spirit of Tax Day & Stormwater Credit Trading for All

Many communities are now mandated under the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit to reduce pollutants from stormwater runoff in an effort to protect urban watersheds and stream health. In order to fund MS4 programs and encourage stormwater pollution prevention efforts, stormwater fees based on impervious surfaces are becoming increasingly popular as well as "stormwater credit trading" and other fee reduction programs.

Stormwater Credit Trading

"Stormwater credit trading" enable property owners to meet a portion of their on-site retention requirement by buying stormwater "credits" rather than building new Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) to reduce and treat storm and surface water. Other exemptions and fee reduction programs offered by municipal stormwater utilities provide relief from stormwater fees for the installation of retention and detention best management practices (BMPs) and employee education and training programs.

StormCon Fee Reduction Program

Similarly, for those interested in earning stormwater continuing education and professional development credits in beautiful Denver, Colorado at the premier industry event, the new StormCon Fee Reduction Program provides extra savings on top of the discounted Early Bird price from now until tax day.

Learn from the very best in the field—join your peers from around the country at the Hyatt Regency Denver in the Colorado Convention Center for StormCon this August to take advantage of PDH- and CEU-accredited courses, extensive networking opportunities, and the chance to get your hands on state-of-the-art stormwater management and treatment solutions from hundreds of exhibitors.

The 2018 Conference Program is available at www.StormCon.com. Registration is still open, but classes are filling up quickly. Capitalize on the StormCon Fee Reduction Program and secure a great price today!

