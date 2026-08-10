STORMCRAFT PC Joins Intel Gamer Days 2026 With 29 Qualifying Gaming PCs, Launches New Intel Core Ultra 7 Systems Featuring GeForce RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Founders Edition Graphics

The launch also marks the debut of Centaur, a new STORMCRAFT PC product line featuring a new chassis design. Its first configuration pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics. New Founders Edition configurations also expand the existing Valkyrie and Phantom families with GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 graphics, respectively.

Customers purchasing qualifying STORMCRAFT Intel-powered systems during Intel Gamer Days can also receive a two-game bundle featuring Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Star Wars Galactic Racers, subject to Intel's eligibility, availability and redemption terms.

"Intel Gamer Days gives us an opportunity to showcase a broader range of Intel-powered systems while introducing new choices for gamers and creators," said Frank Lee, Founder and CEO of STORMCRAFT PC. "This launch is especially meaningful because it introduces our new Centaur product family while expanding Valkyrie and Phantom with NVIDIA GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics. Together with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, these configurations give customers more ways to choose the performance level and system design that fit how they game and create."

New Centaur Line Debuts Alongside Valkyrie and Phantom Founders Edition Models

The three new systems debut as part of STORMCRAFT PC's Intel Gamer Days lineup and combine Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Founders Edition graphics.

STORMCRAFT Centaur CE270K0CC-580W1-FE — MSRP: $3,299.99

The first model in STORMCRAFT PC's new Centaur product line, the CE270K0CC-580W1-FE introduces a new chassis design and combines an Intel Core Ultra 7 270K processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics. Designed for content creators, gamers and power users, the system delivers a premium Intel and GeForce RTX platform within the new Centaur family.

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K processor, up to 5.5 GHz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition, 16GB GDDR7

Intel Z890 motherboard

32GB DDR5-6000 RGB memory

2TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD

360mm liquid CPU cooling

850W 80 Plus Gold power supply

Windows 11 Home

STORMCRAFT Valkyrie VA270K0CC-590W1-FE — MSRP: $6,199.99

A new flagship Founders Edition configuration in the existing Valkyrie product family, the VA270K0CC-590W1-FE is designed for hardcore gamers, creators and PC enthusiasts seeking flagship-class graphics performance. It combines an Intel Core Ultra 7 270K processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics.

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K processor, up to 5.5 GHz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, 32GB GDDR7

Intel Z890 motherboard

32GB DDR5-6000 RGB memory

2TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD

360mm liquid CPU cooling

1300W 80 Plus Gold power supply

Windows 11 Home

STORMCRAFT Phantom PH265F0CB-570W1-FE — MSRP: $2,199.99

A new Founders Edition configuration in the existing Phantom product family, the PH265F0CB-570W1-FE is designed for enthusiast gamers looking for a balanced Intel and GeForce RTX 50 Series gaming platform. The system combines an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor, up to 5.3 GHz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition, 12GB GDDR7

Intel B860 motherboard

32GB DDR5-6000 RGB memory

1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD

360mm liquid CPU cooling

850W 80 Plus Gold power supply

Windows 11 Home

29 Qualifying STORMCRAFT Gaming PCs Participate in Intel Gamer Days

STORMCRAFT PC's Intel Gamer Days 2026 lineup includes 29 qualifying gaming PC configurations across multiple product families and performance tiers, including the new Centaur model and the newly introduced Valkyrie and Phantom Founders Edition configurations.

Intel Gamer Days runs from Aug. 10 through Sept. 13, 2026. Customers who purchase a qualifying STORMCRAFT gaming PC during the campaign period can receive the featured two-game bundle:

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Star Wars Galactic Racers

Offer eligibility, game availability, redemption requirements and redemption deadlines are determined by Intel and are subject to Intel Gamer Days terms and conditions.

Intel Gamer Days:

Explore qualifying STORMCRAFT PC Intel Gamer Days systems

Built and Tested in California

STORMCRAFT gaming PCs are built and tested in California using premium name-brand components selected for compatibility, thermal performance and system stability. Systems undergo thermal, stability and quality-control testing before shipment and are prepared as clean, ready-to-play gaming PCs.

New STORMCRAFT desktop systems are backed by a three-year labor warranty, two-year parts warranty and lifetime technical support.

Customers seeking additional coverage can also purchase optional STORMCRAFT Extended Warranty plans for eligible systems.

View STORMCRAFT warranty and service information

Explore STORMCRAFT Extended Warranty options

Pricing and Availability

The new Centaur, Valkyrie and Phantom gaming PCs featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics are available beginning Aug. 10, 2026.

Customers can explore STORMCRAFT gaming PCs through STORMCRAFTPC.com and the brand's retail storefronts:

Product configurations, pricing and availability are subject to change. Intel Gamer Days software offers are available only with qualifying purchases and are subject to Intel's applicable terms, availability and redemption requirements.

About STORMCRAFT PC

STORMCRAFT PC is a California gaming PC brand founded by gamers and engineers. The company develops prebuilt gaming desktops for gamers, content creators, streamers and PC enthusiasts, combining premium name-brand components with careful system integration, thermal and stability testing, and quality-control procedures.

STORMCRAFT gaming PCs are built and tested in California and arrive ready to play. New desktop systems are backed by a three-year labor warranty, two-year parts warranty and lifetime technical support, with optional extended warranty coverage available.

For more information, visit STORMCRAFTPC.com

Follow STORMCRAFT PC

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575903832371

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/stormcraftpc/

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@MarketingStormcraftpc

TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@stormcraft.pc

Reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/STORMCRAFTPC/

SOURCE STORMCRAFT PC