STORMCRAFT PC Launches Valkyrie Series Gaming Desktops, Now Available Across Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and STORMCRAFTPC.com

Expanded lineup combines NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series and select Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics with AMD Ryzen X3D and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, 360 mm liquid cooling and a customizable panoramic display chassis

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STORMCRAFT PC, a California gaming PC brand founded by gamers and engineers, today announced the launch and multi-channel availability of new Valkyrie Series gaming desktops through Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and the official STORMCRAFT PC webstore. The expanded lineup features NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series and AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 XT graphics, paired with AMD Ryzen™ 7 X3D and Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors.

STORMCRAFT PC Launches Valkyrie Series Gaming Desktops_Press Release Banner

The four featured configurations span AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors, the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5080 graphics. Each featured system includes DDR5 6000 MHz RGB memory, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, a 360 mm liquid CPU cooler, an 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply and seven ARGB chassis fans.

Designed for enthusiast gamers, creators and streamers, the Valkyrie Series combines current-generation gaming hardware, advanced cooling and a panoramic showcase chassis. With the back-to-school season approaching, the lineup provides performance-focused desktop options for gaming, content creation, streaming and everyday computing.

"Valkyrie was developed for gamers who want their PC to deliver powerful performance while becoming a distinctive part of their setup. The customizable display stage and modular chassis let users personalize their system without compromising cooling or performance," said Frank Lee, Founder and CEO of STORMCRAFT PC. "With the series now available through Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and our official webstore, customers can select the performance configuration and shopping channel that best fit their gaming, content-creation and everyday computing needs."

Featured STORMCRAFT Valkyrie Gaming Desktops

STORMCRAFT Valkyrie VA780XDCB-97BN1

Available Now at Newegg | MSRP: $2,099.99

Designed for gamers seeking an AMD-powered performance platform, the VA780XDCB-97BN1 combines an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor with AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics.

Key features include:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D gaming processor with boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz

AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 XT graphics with 16 GB GDDR6 memory

32 GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB memory

1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid-state drive

360 mm ARGB liquid CPU cooling with seven ARGB system fans

Additional specifications include an AMD B850 motherboard, an 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Windows 11 Home, and an included keyboard-and-mouse combination.

Where to Buy: Shop the VA780XDCB-97BN1 at Newegg

STORMCRAFT Valkyrie VA980XDCC-97BB1

Available Now at Best Buy | MSRP: $2,499.99

The VA980XDCC-97BB1 pairs AMD's gaming-focused Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics for high-performance gaming, content creation and demanding multitasking.

Key features include:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D gaming processor with boost speeds up to 5.2 GHz

AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 XT graphics with 16 GB GDDR6 memory

32 GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB memory

2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid-state drive

360 mm ARGB liquid CPU cooler in a panoramic Valkyrie gaming chassis

The system also includes an AMD B850 motherboard, an 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply, seven ARGB system fans, Windows 11 Home and wireless connectivity.

Where to Buy: Shop the VA980XDCC-97BB1 at Best Buy

STORMCRAFT Valkyrie VA980XDCB-570S1

Available Now at Amazon | MSRP: $2,199.99

Designed for hardcore gamers seeking AMD Ryzen X3D processing with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, the VA980XDCB-570S1 combines an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Key features include:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D gaming processor with boost speeds up to 5.2 GHz

AI-powered NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 memory

32 GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB memory

1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid-state drive

360 mm ARGB liquid CPU cooling with seven ARGB system fans

Additional specifications include an AMD B850 chipset motherboard, an 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, 2.5 Gb Ethernet, Windows 11 Home, and an included gaming keyboard-and-mouse combination.

Where to Buy: Shop the VA980XDCB-570S1 at Amazon

STORMCRAFT Valkyrie VA270K0CC-580W1

Available Now at STORMCRAFTPC.com | MSRP: $3,099.99

The VA270K0CC-580W1 represents the featured Intel and NVIDIA configuration in the launch, pairing an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics.

Key features include:

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus with boost speeds up to 5.5 GHz

AI-powered NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 graphics with 16 GB GDDR7 memory

MSI PRO Z890-S WIFI motherboard

32 GB DDR5 6000 MHz RGB memory and 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage

360 mm ARGB liquid CPU cooling with seven ARGB chassis fans

The system also includes an 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Windows 11 Home, and an included keyboard-and-mouse combination.

Where to Buy: Shop the VA270K0CC-580W1 at STORMCRAFTPC.com

Valkyrie Chassis Combines Personalization with Practical System Design

The Valkyrie Series features a panoramic dual-glass chassis designed to showcase internal components, coordinated ARGB lighting and collectible displays. Seven ARGB fans and a 360 mm liquid CPU cooler support airflow and thermal management during gaming, streaming and content-creation workloads.

Additional chassis features include:

Quick-Swap Figure Panel: Provides convenient access for changing collectible figures.

Provides convenient access for changing collectible figures. Dedicated Figure Display Stage: Features an adjustable spotlight that highlights collectibles alongside the system's internal components.

Features an adjustable spotlight that highlights collectibles alongside the system's internal components. Adjustable GPU Support Bracket: Accommodates various graphics card sizes while helping reduce GPU sag.

Accommodates various graphics card sizes while helping reduce GPU sag. Hidden Storage Vault: Conceals cables and supports up to three additional drives and power supplies measuring up to 200 mm.

Depending on the selected configuration, the lineup also includes Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth connectivity, DDR5 6000 MHz RGB memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage.

Each featured Valkyrie desktop is built and tested in California and backed by STORMCRAFT PC's standard warranty, including three-year labor coverage, two-year parts coverage and lifetime technical support. Optional extended warranty plans are also available.

Pricing and availability are subject to change. Inventory may vary by retailer and location.

Select STORMCRAFT Gaming PCs Now Featured on NVIDIA Marketplace

In addition to availability through major retail channels, select GeForce RTX-powered STORMCRAFT gaming desktops are now featured on the NVIDIA Marketplace.

The platform provides gamers and creators with another destination to discover participating STORMCRAFT systems and compare configurations powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for gaming, ray tracing, AI-enhanced visual experiences and content-creation workloads.

Explore STORMCRAFT gaming desktops on NVIDIA Marketplace:

https://marketplace.nvidia.com/en-us/consumer/gaming-desktops/?locale=en-us&page=1&limit=15&manufacturer=STORMCRAFT

Shop the Valkyrie Series

Warranty and Support

STORMCRAFT Standard Warranty

https://www.stormcraftpc.com/pages/warranty

STORMCRAFT Extended Warranty Options

https://www.stormcraftpc.com/collections/extended-warranty

About STORMCRAFT PC

STORMCRAFT PC builds and tests high-performance prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs in California for enthusiast gamers, hardcore gamers, casual gamers and content creators. Every system is stability-tested and prepared for out-of-the-box use, backed by three-year labor coverage, two-year parts coverage and lifetime technical support. Optional extended warranty plans are also available.

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