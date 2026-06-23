Select RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 prebuilt gaming PCs are available across Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and STORMCRAFT's official webstore, with up to $1,100 in savings.

CHINO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STORMCRAFT PC, a California gaming PC brand built by gamers and engineers, today announced its June Mid-Year Sales promotion featuring 30 total prebuilt gaming PC models across Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and STORMCRAFT's official webstore.

STORMCRAFT PC reveals mid-year RTX 50 Series gaming PC deals

The limited-time promotion highlights select STORMCRAFT systems powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 graphics, while the broader 30-model lineup also includes additional NVIDIA GeForce RTX configurations, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16G and Intel Arc B580 graphics. The promotion gives gamers, creators, streamers and PC upgrade shoppers more ways to compare gaming desktops built with AMD Ryzen, Intel Core and Intel Core Ultra processors, DDR5 memory, Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage and advanced cooling. Select models feature promotional savings of up to $1,100, depending on retailer availability and offer timing.

"At STORMCRAFT PC, our goal is to make powerful, reliable gaming desktops more accessible to players who want performance without the uncertainty of building from scratch," said Frank Lee, CEO of STORMCRAFT PC. "This June promotion brings together several of our featured gaming PCs across major retail channels, while continuing to deliver the build quality, testing process and customer support that gamers expect from STORMCRAFT PC."

Every STORMCRAFT PC is built and tested in California with a focus on component quality, system stability, cooling performance and ready-to-play reliability. STORMCRAFT's standard warranty includes 3-Year Labor, 2-Year Parts, 1-Year Ground Shipping Coverage for approved warranty repairs in the lower 48 U.S. states, and Lifetime Technical Support with direct access to the company's expert SoCal technicians. Optional Gold and Platinum Extended Warranty plans are also available for customers who want longer labor, parts and shipping coverage, with Platinum coverage extending up to 4 years.

Featured June Promotion Models

Amazon Prime Feature: STORMCRAFT FALCON FA780XDCB-570S1 Gaming PC

Built for high-FPS gaming, streaming and multitasking, the FALCON FA780XDCB-570S1 pairs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D performance with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Retail Price: $2,999.99

Promotion Price: $1,899.99

Savings: $1,100.00

Key Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7, 32GB DDR5 memory, 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home

Warranty: 3-Year Labor, 2-Year Parts and Lifetime Technical Support

Product URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GXFTG1YD

Best Buy Tech Fest Feature: STORMCRAFT FALCON FA149KFCC-57TB1 Gaming PC

Built for gamers and creators who want high-clock Intel desktop performance with RTX 5070 Ti graphics, the FALCON FA149KFCC-57TB1 combines Intel Core i9-14900KF processing with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, fast DDR5 memory and 2TB SSD storage.

Retail Price: $2,599.99

Promotion Price: $2399.99

Savings: $200.00

Key Specs: Intel Core i9-14900KF, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7, 32GB DDR5 memory, 2TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home

Warranty: 3-Year Labor, 2-Year Parts and Lifetime Technical Support

Warranty: 3-Year Labor, 2-Year Parts and Lifetime Technical Support Product URL: https://www.bestbuy.com/product/stormcraft-gaming-pc-falcon-intel-core-i9-14900kf-nvidia-rtx-5070-ti-2tb-ssd-32gb-6000mhz-rgb-360mm-aio-windows-11-home/J3R85S2H9H

Newegg FantasTech Feature: STORMCRAFT PHANTOM PH265F0CC-580N1 Gaming PC

The Newegg-featured PHANTOM PH265F0CC-580N1 is built for high-resolution gaming, content creation and AI-ready PC performance with Intel Core Ultra 7 and GeForce RTX 5080 power.

Retail Price: $2,799.99

Promotion Price: $2,499.99

Savings: $300.00

Key Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7, 32GB DDR5 memory, 2TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home

Warranty: 3-Year Labor, 2-Year Parts and Lifetime Technical Support

Product URL: https://www.newegg.com/stormcraft-gaming-desktop-pc-geforce-rtx-5080-intel-core-ultra-7-265f-32gb-ddr5-2tb-ssd-phantom/p/N82E16883420035

STORMCRAFT Official Webstore Feature: STORMCRAFT WIZARD WI980XDCC-580W1 Gaming PC

Available through STORMCRAFT's official webstore, the WIZARD WI980XDCC-580W1 is an enthusiast-class gaming desktop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming performance and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics.

Retail Price: $3,399.99

Promotion Price: $2,999.99

Savings: $400.00

Key Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7, 32GB DDR5 memory, 2TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home

Warranty: 3-Year Labor, 2-Year Parts and Lifetime Technical Support

Product URL: https://www.stormcraftpc.com/products/stormcraft-wizard-wi980xdcc-580w1-gaming-desktop

Where to Shop and Learn More

Amazon Store:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D2AE9C23-7C30-468F-AB74-E7E177CAE7CA?ingress=0&visitId=f8a45062-c693-473f-8548-144b99492f46

Best Buy Store:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?id=pcat17071&st=stormcraft pc

Newegg Storefront:

https://www.newegg.com/STORMCRAFT/BrandStore/ID-225460

STORMCRAFT Mid-Year Forge Sale:

https://www.stormcraftpc.com/collections/mid-year-forge-sale

STORMCRAFT Warranty:

https://www.stormcraftpc.com/pages/warranty

STORMCRAFT Extended Warranty:

https://www.stormcraftpc.com/collections/extended-warranty

Beyond the four featured systems, the full 30-model promotion includes a wider graphics lineup across NVIDIA GeForce RTX, AMD Radeon RX and Intel Arc configurations, giving shoppers more choices based on performance needs, preferred platform and budget.

Select eligible systems may also qualify for limited-time retailer or brand-sponsored game bundle offers, where available and subject to applicable promotion terms.

Pricing, promotion timing, bundle eligibility, extended warranty availability and product availability may vary by retailer and are subject to change without notice. Offers are available while supplies last.

About STORMCRAFT PC

STORMCRAFT PC builds and tests high-performance prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs in Southern California for enthusiast gamers, hardcore gamers, casual gamers and content creators. Every system is stability-tested and ready to play out of the box, backed by fast shipping, warranty coverage and lifetime tech support.

Follow STORMCRAFT PC

Website: https://www.stormcraftpc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575903832371

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stormcraftpc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarketingStormcraftpc

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stormcraft.pc

X: https://x.com/STORMCRAFTPC

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/STORMCRAFTPC/

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang

Senior PR Manager

iDée Creatives Marketing Consulting Inc., on behalf of STORMCRAFT PC

[email protected]

SOURCE STORMCRAFT PC