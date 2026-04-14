Southern California-built gaming desktops for creators, gamers and upgrade shoppers start at $1,799.99 with lifetime tech support

CHINO, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STORMCRAFT PC, the Southern California gaming PC brand founded by gamers and engineers, today announced the launch and retail availability of its new Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus gaming desktop lineup. Designed for gaming, streaming, content creation, and PC upgrades, the new prebuilt gaming PC family combines the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, and RTX 5060 Ti graphics across four STORMCRAFT series: WIZARD WHITE, PHANTOM, SKYHAWK, and FALCON. With up to 24 cores, up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency, Intel AI Boost, DDR5 memory, Gen 4 SSD storage, and premium cooling, the lineup is built to give gamers, creators, enthusiasts, and hardcore players a stronger path to next-generation desktop performance.

STORMCRAFT PC Launches Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus Gaming Desktop Lineup with GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Ti_banner 1

"With this Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus launch, we wanted to bring customers a meaningful upgrade for better gaming and multitasking experiences," said Frank Lee, Founder of STORMCRAFT PC. "This new lineup combines the latest Intel platform with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics, giving gamers and creators more performance, faster responsiveness, and a wider range of system options across different price points. From our flagship WIZARD WHITE build to more accessible upgrade-ready desktops, every STORMCRAFT PC is built in Southern California and backed by lifetime tech support from our team."

The new lineup is arranged from premium to more accessible options:

WIZARD WHITE WW270K0CC-580W1

A premium white gaming PC built for flagship gaming setups, creator workstations, and buyers who want high-end performance with standout visual appeal. It features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics, MSI Z890 motherboard, 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RGB memory, and a 2TB Gen 4 SSD. MSRP: $3,099.99. Deal price: $2,999.99.

PHANTOM PH270K0CC-57TW1

A high-performance enthusiast desktop designed for gamers and power users who want stronger graphics headroom and expanded storage. It features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB graphics, MSI Z890 motherboard, 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RGB memory, and a 2TB Gen 4 SSD. MSRP: $2,499.99. Deal price: $2,399.99.

SKYHAWK SK270K0CB-570W1

A balanced performance gaming PC for players seeking a strong RTX 5070 system for modern AAA gaming, streaming, and multitasking. It features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB graphics, MSI B860 motherboard, 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RGB memory, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD. MSRP: $1,999.99. Deal price: $1,899.99.

FALCON FA270K0CB-56VW1

An accessible gaming PC upgrade for shoppers seeking a modern Intel Core Ultra desktop with GeForce RTX 5060 Ti performance at a more approachable price point. It features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics, MSI B860 motherboard, 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RGB memory, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD. MSRP: $1,899.99. Deal price: $1,799.99.

Key features across the lineup include:

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor with up to 24 cores and up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency

Intel AI Boost platform support for modern gaming, creator, and multitasking workflows

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics options from RTX 5060 Ti through RTX 5080

32GB DDR5 RGB memory and 1TB to 2TB Gen 4 SSD storage across the lineup

Premium motherboard platforms, 360mm liquid cooling on select models, and upgrade-ready design

STORMCRAFT lifetime tech support, plus 3-year labor, 2-year parts.

The new lineup is available now through the STORMCRAFT website, with select models also available through Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg.

Additional retailer links by model:

FALCON FA270K0CB-56VS1 on Amazon

SKYHAWK SK270K0CC-57TS1 on Amazon

PHANTOM PH270K0CC-570N1 on Newegg

PHANTOM PH270K0CC-57TN1 on Newegg

PHANTOM PH270K0CC-580N1 on Newegg

PHANTOM PH270K0CC-580B1 at Best Buy

Marketing assets for media:

Click here

About STORMCRAFT PC

STORMCRAFT PC is a California-based gaming PC brand redefining custom-built desktop performance through engineering precision, RGB-driven design, and gamer-focused innovation. Founded by gamers and engineers, STORMCRAFT PC builds high-performance desktops that merge power with aesthetics, offering a balance of visual expression and next-level performance. STORMCRAFT PC empowers the gaming and creator community with PCs that perform flawlessly in real-world conditions—supported by real-person tech experts who share a passion for gaming excellence.

Website: www.stormcraftpc.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stormcraftpc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Stormcraft-PC/61575903832371/

X: https://x.com/STORMCRAFTPC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@STORMCRAFTPC

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stormcraft.pc

Amazon Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Amazon

Best Buy Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Best Buy

Newegg Storefront: STORMCRAFT PC on Newegg

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang

Senior PR Manager

iDée Creatives Marketing Consulting Inc. on behalf of STORMCRAFT PC

[email protected]

SOURCE STORMCRAFT PC