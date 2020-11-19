StormForge Launches Its Global Partner Program to Broaden Access to Revolutionary Performance Testing and Optimization Platform and Support Worldwide Customer Success

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StormForge , the leader in Kubernetes optimization and cloud-native performance testing, today announced the official launch of the StormForge Global Partner Program. Carmen Means, partner champion and channel specialist, has been appointed as Global Director of Partnerships to lead partner go-to-market efforts in building and expanding StormForge's partner ecosystem.



StormForge, formerly known as Carbon Relay, announced its Series B funding with Insight Partners in February of 2020. As part of the impressive and market-forward Insight Portfolio, StormForge is defining the possibilities of optimized Kubernetes. StormForge's powerhouse combination of cloud-native performance testing with machine learning-powered optimization is providing a revolutionary path that proactively ensures performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency with Kubernetes.



"We are thrilled to be officially launching the StormForge Global Partner Program as a part of our commitment to customer success. By investing in and building a best-in-class partner program, we are enabling our customers to realize their cloud-native journey objectives," said Joe Wykes, Chief Sales Officer, StormForge.



The journey to cloud-native has become imperative for so many organizations, and complexities and cost cannot be limiting factors. Partners are looking for innovative solutions that provide them with advantages that they can pass on to their customers. StormForge and its network of global partners will help customers mitigate risks, overcome obstacles, and experience the power of optimized Kubernetes.



"Rancher is excited to announce our partnership with StormForge. Their revolutionary approach to Kubernetes optimization through machine learning is empowering users around the globe to gain control of their clusters today while proactively planning for the possibilities of tomorrow. We see StormForge's solution as an exciting option for Rancher platform customers."

"The StormForge API will unlock collaboration with technology vendors and transforms Lens into a fully featured cloud-native development IDE that we can extend and enhance without limits."

"We're excited to join the StormForge Global Partner Program," said Jason Bobb, VP Sales, Partnerships, and Business Development, Circonus. "StormForge and Circonus have each developed solutions that share a common goal, and that's to help organizations more easily realize the benefits of Kubernetes. Our complementary offerings provide organizations with a full Kubernetes performance monitoring and optimization lifecycle, and we look forward to delivering our combined value to our customers."

Learn more about the Stormforge Partner Program by registering for the Partner Open House and Product Overview on December 10th, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST here .



More information about the StormForge Partner Program can be found here .

About StormForge

StormForge, formerly Carbon Relay, brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The Platform is built to help DevOps teams release with confidence and IT leaders to realize the promise of cloud-native – faster innovation with higher quality, resiliency, scalability, and efficiency. The company's solutions uniquely occupy a middle ground between machine and human intelligence where they leverage the strengths of both for maximum effectiveness. The StormForge Platform uses machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments in development so that you can release with confidence. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at https://www.stormforge.io .

