StormGeo and ThoughtWorks Partner to Deliver Digital Transformation in Weather Intelligence and Decision Support Services

"We are always looking for ways to innovate our solutions both by investing in R&D and partnering with companies who are the best at what they do," said Per-Olof Schroeder, CEO of StormGeo. "ThoughtWorks provides best-in-class software development that will take our solutions to the next level and allow us to provide our customers with the high-quality experience they have come to expect from StormGeo."

The partnership aims to accelerate the time-to-market for StormGeo solutions—giving clients an innovative, continuously improving platform and solutions that will, in turn, improve their own performance and efficiency.

"As StormGeo's digital transformation partners, we are furthering their global market leadership position in weather-sensitive operations support," said Sagar Paul, Head of Demand, ThoughtWorks India. "This partnership will begin with a focus on Shipping Route Advisory Services and Enterprise Architecture standards, and broadening in scope across business lines. This digital journey will empower StormGeo to deliver incremental value as the technology and business landscape evolves. The future-ready approach will also enable StormGeo to swiftly respond to new business opportunities as well as changing regulations within Shipping, Media, Renewables and Oil & Gas across Asia, Europe and North America."

About StormGeo

StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, aviation, media and cross industries. The company's 22 offices worldwide include seven 24/7/365 operation centers. For more information, visit StormGeo.com.

About ThoughtWorks

ThoughtWorks is a software company and a community of passionate, purpose-led individuals. The company delivers technology to address their clients' toughest challenges, all while seeking to revolutionize the IT industry and create positive social change. For more information, visit ThoughtWorks.com.

