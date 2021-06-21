StormGeo Announces Wildfire Risk Assessment to Combat Growing Risk Caused by Climate Change

The new product, Wildfire Risk Assessment , combats wildfires' costly impacts by utilizing StormGeo's weather data to report on a fire's size, smoke and air quality, and forecasts the risk of a fire developing or spreading. This data enables a business to deploy the right response at the right time.

"StormGeo [wildfire] forecasts allow our deployment teams to place generators at high-risk cell sites well in advance of active fire conditions," said Jay Blessing, Market Manager of Development and Engineering at T-Mobile, America's third-largest wireless network operator with over 100 million subscribers. Blessing continued, "As we receive alerts, crews are deployed to activate the generators as they are needed. This level of advance preparation is a big undertaking, but it is important that ensure we are bulletproof, seamless, and have very minimal outages in the event of a power shutdown or fire taking over the cell site."

Wildfire Risk Assessment looks at the three main risks wildfires pose businesses—current active fires, smoke and air quality, and forecast fire danger, which includes public safety power shutoffs. The solution then calculates the potential risks from each of these areas and delivers a report that enables businesses to effectively launch their response plans as early as possible.

Courtland Keith, VP of Cross Industry for StormGeo added, "As the effects of climate change have become more prevalent in weather patterns each year, the need for solutions like the Wildfire Risk Assessment is significant. We understand the crucial nature of keeping communication lines open during disaster, so providing businesses with the tools they need to stay protected is of the utmost importance to us at StormGeo."

Blessing concluded, "I've been in this industry for close to 30 years, and when it comes to preparedness within T-Mobile's National Emergency Management, the program is second-to-none. StormGeo's data and services are critical to that success."

About StormGeo

StormGeo is a global leader in weather intelligence software and decision support services, with leading solutions in shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities, cross industry and aviation. Its products help customers manage risk, optimize performance, reduce costs and increase revenue. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, StormGeo has 24 offices in 15 countries. As a participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Business in the Oceans, StormGeo's passion for climate and the protection of natural resources is a motivation to support its customers in making environmentally responsible business decisions. For more information, visit www.stormgeo.com.

