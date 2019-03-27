StormGeo Commits to Ocean Sustainability as Participant in the UN Global Compact

As part of the Global Compact, the Action Platform's aim is to create opportunities for industry-leading organizations to work together with the goal of driving business action to reach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) . The SDGs are a collection of 17 global goals set by the UN, each with a list of targets to achieve ranging from poverty, health, education, gender equality, environment and social justice. As a part of the Action Platform for Sustainable Ocean Business, SDG #13, Climate Action, and SDG #14, Life Below Water, are of the utmost importance and StormGeo's primary focus.

Per-Olof Schroeder, StormGeo CEO, has been heavily involved in the company's participation—attending the UN Global Compact Leader's Summit in New York in September 2018. "As a mid-sized, tech-driven company, it is a great honor for StormGeo to be selected as a participant amid multi-national global companies," said Schroeder. "We have an established track record of contributing to ocean sustainability by virtue of the business that we're in, particularly in shipping, where we're able to provide fuel-efficient weather routing for more than 60,000 voyages annually, contributing to a yearly atmospheric reduction of 3 million tonnes of CO2."

Close to 75% of the work done by StormGeo supports ocean industries. With strong footholds in shipping and renewable energy, StormGeo will be contributing a depth of knowledge built for more than 20 years, that includes weather intelligence, ocean science, climatology, the effects of business operations on the ocean and algorithms for decision support.

"The Sustainable Ocean Business Action Platform gathers leading businesses in the ocean industries together with experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to explore and define how ocean-based companies can deliver on the UN Global Goals," said Erik Giercksky, Head of Action Platform for Oceans. "During the next three years, this leading and diverse group of multi-stakeholder platform participants will aim to deliver leading action on ocean sustainability and advance shared ocean priorities."

Other participating companies include Nike, Cermaq, DNV GL, Equinor ASA, Maersk, Wilhelmsen and Hewlett Packard.

