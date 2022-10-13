StormGeo Continues Building Its Client Portfolio, Adding AVANGRID

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StormGeo, a 24/7 weather intelligence provider announced today that AVANGRID, a leading sustainable energy company in the U.S. and a member of the Iberdrola Group, will begin using its advanced weather forecasting services for onshore wind farms across the United States.

"Safety is our most important goal. As such, we must have accurate and timely alerts when lightning or high wind speeds might pose a risk to crews working around high-voltage equipment, performing up-tower maintenance, or crane operations," said Ty Kristensen, director of AVANGRID's National Control Center for its renewables business. "Additionally, having 48-hour and seven-day forecasts allows us to drill down to quickly identify the likelihood that weather conditions will disrupt maintenance activities. Overall, we were impressed with the high-quality visualizations in the portal and StormGeo's reputation for rarely having system outages."

AVANGRID will utilize StormGeo's technology to monitor severe weather, including lighting, high, winds, and tropical storms for 63 onshore windfarms comprised of approximately 4,000 collective wind turbines.

"StormGeo provides services to over 100 energy producers and utility companies across North America," said Ken Carrier, StormGeo vice president of onshore. "Our experience working in this industry makes us uniquely qualified to provide top-notch, customized weather, and operational decision guidance to Avangrid Renewables. We see this as an exciting opportunity to support a world-class company and to continue expanding our services to the U.S. onshore and offshore wind industry."

Forecasting for AVANGRID is delivered by StormGeo's 24/7 operations center in Houston, Texas.

For more information about StormGeo, visit www.stormgeo.com.

About StormGeo

StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision-support services, with leading solutions for offshore wind, shipping, oil and gas, and onshore industries including utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and retail. The company has 24 offices in 16 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers. As a participant in the UN Global Compact's Ocean Stewardship Coalition, StormGeo's passion for weather and the protection of natural resources motivates us to help our clients manage risk and make informed, environmentally responsible business decisions. StormGeo is part of Alfa Laval. For more information, visit www.stormgeo.com.

About AVANGRID

AVANGRID, Inc. aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America's best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit https://www.avangrid.com

Media Contact:

Laura Frnka-Davis, APR

LFD Communications for StormGeo

346.388.3797

713.409-1480

[email protected]

SOURCE StormGeo