Stormstrike Celebrates MUT.GG's Milestone of 1.5 Million Monthly Unique Users and 40 Million Pageviews in Q1 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stormstrike, the rapidly growing gaming company behind renowned online gaming resources, is excited to announce that MUT.GG has reached a significant milestone in the first quarter of 2023: 1.5 million monthly unique users and an astounding 40 million pageviews. This achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to providing essential tools and resources for Madden 23 players, helping them elevate their game and enjoy an enhanced gaming experience.

Founded and operated by Cody "Rocketz" Sutherland, MUT.GG has consistently delivered valuable tools, game guides, and a vibrant forum to connect Madden gamers worldwide. This milestone demonstrates the platform's increasing popularity and the trust that the gaming community places in Stormstrike's brands. Sutherland added, "I'm truly grateful for the support we've received from the Madden community, and I'm excited about the upcoming new features we have planned for the coming year that will further benefit our users and contribute to MUT.GG's continued growth."

Stormstrike CEO, Daniel Paulson, expressed his excitement, stating, "We're thrilled to see MUT.GG's continued impact on the gaming community. Our team is dedicated to providing the best resources for players, and this milestone is a clear indication that we're on the right track."

With the impressive achievements of MUT.GG, Stormstrike solidifies its position as a trusted gaming resource provider. The company's mission to elevate gaming experiences and ignite passion in the gaming community continues to drive its success, with plans to expand its reach in the entertainment industry and organize eSports events.

About Stormstrike:

Stormstrike is a dynamic gaming company dedicated to providing valuable resources and tools for gamers worldwide. Their renowned brands, including MUT.GG, FUT.GG, and FifaIndex.com, cater to casual and hardcore gamers, as well as eSports enthusiasts. Stormstrike's tagline, "Elevate Your Game, Ignite Your Passion," reflects the company's commitment to enhancing player experiences and fostering thriving gaming communities.

For inquiries, please contact Stormstrike at [email protected].

SOURCE Stormstrike Inc.