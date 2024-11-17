Stormstrike Inc. Relocates Headquarters to Las Vegas, Fabien Bonte Joins as CEO

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stormstrike Inc., the pioneering digital media company known for its popular sports gaming platforms MUT.GG and FUT.GG, announced today that it is relocating its headquarters to Las Vegas, Nevada. In conjunction with this move, Stormstrike also welcomes its owner, Fabien Bonte, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Daniel Paulson, who has served as the acting CEO, will continue his integral role at Stormstrike, stepping into the position of Chief Technology Officer.

The decision to move the company's headquarters to Las Vegas marks an exciting new chapter for Stormstrike as it continues its rapid growth in the gaming media industry. The new headquarters in Las Vegas will strategically position the company within one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the United States, with access to a strong network of media, entertainment, and technology resources.

"I am thrilled to officially take on the role of CEO at Stormstrike and guide our incredible team into this next phase of growth," said Fabien Bonte, Owner and CEO of Stormstrike Inc. "Our move to Las Vegas represents a unique opportunity to further connect with key industry players and expand our presence in the gaming media space. With Daniel Paulson as our CTO, I am confident we have the right leadership team in place to drive our vision forward."

Fabien Bonte founded Stormstrike in 2021 after successfully selling his previous venture, Magic Find, Inc. The company's properties, including flagship platforms MUT.GG and FUT.GG, have experienced rapid growth, reaching over 600 million page views in 2023, with projections of 900 million in 2024.

Daniel Paulson, who has been pivotal in leading Stormstrike as CEO, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer. In his new capacity, Paulson will continue to spearhead the company's technology and product development initiatives, building on his extensive experience in the gaming industry to enhance the user experience on Stormstrike's platforms.

"Stormstrike has come a long way since its founding, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved so far," Paulson said. "With Fabien now onboard as CEO, I'm excited to focus on our technological growth and deliver cutting-edge solutions that will keep our community engaged and drive further expansion."

The company's relocation to Las Vegas and its new leadership structure underscore Stormstrike's commitment to growth and its focus on strengthening its position within the gaming and digital media sectors. As Stormstrike enters this new chapter, it remains dedicated to providing premium tools, resources, and community platforms for sports gaming enthusiasts around the world.

