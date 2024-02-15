Stormstrike Reaches New Peak with 120 Million Monthly Pageviews in January

News provided by

Stormstrike Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 16:46 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable start to the year, Stormstrike, a frontrunner in the gaming industry, is proud to announce a new peak achievement of 120 million monthly pageviews in January. This milestone comes on the heels of reaching 100 million monthly pageviews in December, showcasing sustained growth and an increasing interest from the gaming community.

This unprecedented growth is largely attributed to the success of Stormstrike's two new flagship properties: FUT.GG and MUT.GG. Both platforms have rapidly become essential resources for gamers, providing in-depth analysis, comprehensive guides, and vibrant community forums that significantly enhance the gaming experience.

Daniel Paulson, CEO of Stormstrike, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's recent performance, stating, "This new milestone is a testament to the hard work of our team and the robust community we've built around our platforms. Our commitment to enriching the gaming experience continues to resonate with gamers worldwide."

The continued success of FUT.GG and MUT.GG underscores Stormstrike's commitment to becoming a leading source of gaming information and resources. With a focus on quality content and community engagement, Stormstrike is poised for further expansion and innovation in the gaming industry.

As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to exploring new opportunities to engage with gamers and to enhance its offerings, ensuring that Stormstrike continues to be at the forefront of the gaming world.

About Stormstrike:

Stormstrike is a pioneering gaming company known for its comprehensive gaming websites and resources. Since its inception in 2021, Stormstrike has quickly established itself as a pivotal force in the gaming industry through its flagship properties, FUT.GG and MUT.GG. The company's formation came as a strategic move by Fabien Bonte, following the successful sale of his previous venture Magic Find Inc and the creation of Obsidium Ventures. Daniel Paulson joined forces with Fabien, steering Stormstrike as CEO towards innovation and excellence in the gaming world.

For inquiries, please contact Stormstrike at [email protected].

SOURCE Stormstrike Inc.

