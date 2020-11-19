StormWise Offers "Cash-Back" to Support Local Community and Encourage Giving This Holiday Season

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving and holidays just around the corner, and consumers beginning to navigate the balancing act of spending on presents while saving for one of the most challenging years, StormWise is stepping up to unveil a $200 cash-back offer to Colorado customers suffering from hail damage to their vehicles.

The local premier auto hail repair company is giving away $404,000 in $200 cash to customers qualifying for full-auto, bumper-to-bumper hail repair as a special holiday gift.

"For more than 20 years, StormWise has put its customers and communities at the center of what we do," said David Hobbs, CEO of StormWise Automotive Hail Repair. "This holiday season will be different for many customers, so we're delighted to take from our own profits to provide additional flexibility. Not only will we help with your insurance claim and deductible coverage, but we are also giving an additional $200 back to your pocket. By doing so, we wish to encourage everyone to shop locally, build up our local communities, and accelerate our recovery from a difficult year."

Colorado is one of the most hail-prone states in the US. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), Colorado ranked No. 2 among states with most hail claims in the US from 2016-2018. In the last ten years, hailstorms have caused more than $5 billion in Colorado's insured damage.

Over the years, StormWise has earned the reputation as being one of the most professional, friendly, and respected paintless dent repair (PDR) companies in the US, specializing in auto hail repair. When we repair a hail-damaged vehicle with PDR, we can restore your car to like-new condition without sanding, filing, or painting. As a result, PDR maintains your paint quality as the original factory finish.

Today's announcement is also in response to the global GivingTuesday initiative that encourages individuals and organizations to do good and transform their communities and the world.

