Stormy Daniels to Introduce Cryptocurrency to Her Official Site in a Deal with Vice Industry Token

The Vice Industry Token's blockchain is unique in that users are paid in VIT to consume content and interact with it by liking, sharing and commenting. Users will get paid in VIT to watch videos on StormyDaniels.com. The tokens they earn can be used to watch premium content on her site or on other sites in the network. The tokens can also be used toward subscriptions to paid sites.

StormyDaniels.com is managed by Darkreach Communications, along with more than 20 other adult websites. Vice Industry Token will be in use across Darkreach's entire roster of sites.

"Deciding to incorporate cryptocurrency into my clients' adult sites was a no brainer for me," said Rob Murray, president of Darkreach Communications. "With VIT, everyone is going to make money – from the users on my sites, to myself and the performers. The way the VIT blockchain works, we all get a piece of the token, and the guaranteed genuine data is the icing in the cake."

"We have been working extremely hard to ensure that when our platform launches we will have a large network of sites that accept our token to monetize users just for interacting with content," continued Duncan. "This is just the first set of partners. We are talking to new companies every day. It's an easy sell because with our model everyone wins."

About Darkreach Communications

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Darkreach Communications is a website marketing firm that manages more than 20 subscription-based, adult web sites including studio and individual star sites. Darkreach's roster includes StormyDaniels.com, JaydenJames.com, KortneyKane.com and more.

About Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token, Inc. is a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptographic token for the adult industry that allows producers to more efficiently monetize their content by rewarding viewers just for watching content. The token uses blockchain technology to completely transform the monetization model that exists in the adult industry today. VIT measures and captures genuine interactions and uses this to reward content creators, curators and viewers. By intelligently capturing information, VIT will enable producers to deliver high-quality content catered to the specific desires of their most enthusiastic fans. Learn more and read the whitepaper at https://vicetoken.com/.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ViceToken

Telegram: https://t.me/viceindustrytoken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vicetoken/

Steem: https://steemit.com/@viceindustry/

Medium: https://medium.com/viceindustrytoken

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stormy-daniels-to-introduce-cryptocurrency-to-her-official-site-in-a-deal-with-vice-industry-token-300654907.html

SOURCE Vice Industry Token

Related Links

https://vicetoken.com/

