StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry's First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions

StorONE's next-generation software-defined storage, TRU STORAGE (Total Resource Utilization), achieves maximum performance with minimal hardware because of a transformational breakthrough in storage software efficiency. Mellanox high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions provide the highest performance, efficiency and value for these increasingly popular storage solutions. With StorONE TRU STORAGE software and Mellanox interconnect solutions, customers can now run at wire speeds of 10, 25, 40, 50, and 100 Gb/s speeds, while reducing the hardware needed to achieve it to less than $0.01 per GB. Using StorONE's TRU STORAGE software technology with a single 40Gb Mellanox port and just 6 SSDs, users can achieve 500,000 IOPS.

"Modern software-defined storage solutions require high-performance, programmable and intelligent networks," said Motti Beck, Senior Director Enterprise Market Development, at Mellanox. "Combining StorONE's TRU STORAGE software with Mellanox Ethernet fabric storage solutions improves the simplicity, cost and efficiency of enterprise storage systems, supports enterprises' mission critical storage features at wire speed and ensures the best end-user experience available."

StorONE TRU STORAGE is a new class of SDS that completely redefines expectations in performance, results, functionality, convenience and cost. With StorONE's enterprise-class TRU STORAGE software, a customer's hardware investment will match the rated IOPS, throughput and capacity of the drive regardless of whether it is SSD, NVMe or HDD. More than that, StorONE's TRU STORAGE software includes enterprise storage features such as unlimited, near zero overhead, instantaneous snapshots; flexible, high-performance, low-overhead data protection; elaborate data retention; support for any workload mix (block, file and object) on shared drives; and support for any drive types in the same server. There is no need to integrate multiple storage solutions when users can get these features in a single software-defined storage solution that runs at wire speed.

"Adding more storage hardware to simply satisfy performance and capacity requirements adds needless cost, complexity and overhead," said Gal Naor, StorONE co-founder and CEO. "TRU STORAGE completely changes this dynamic, with a solution that allows users to run more applications with faster response times, less complexity and better data protection. Working with a company like Mellanox ensures that we are best positioned to change the enterprise storage game."

About StorONE

StorONE is transforming software-defined storage with a new class of SDS that completely redefines expectations in performance, results, functionality, convenience and cost. Founded by proven disruptive serial entrepreneurs and backed by top-tier industry luminaries and strategic investors, StorONE provides enterprise-class functionality, high performance and high capacity for less than $0.01 per GB. With more than 50 patents awarded in its first seven years of deep technical development, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage from an IT cost center to a resource that provides organizations with a key competitive advantage. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dallas, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com

