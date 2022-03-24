Story Matter Launched Pre-Sales for The Child Prophet, an Illustrated Tale For Inner Self Healing

The Child Prophet Changes Game For Male-Dominated Genre, 'Makes Woman Lead Character In Parable

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Story Matter launched pre-sales for THE CHILD PROPHET, an illustrated journey for adults about emotional and spiritual self-healing. This modern parable, full of grace, and wit in words and illustrations, gives universal clues on how to lead a truer, happier life.

THE CHILD PROPHET book cover Author-Illustrator Renee Topper

The campaign kicked off with pre-sale opportunities for the signed first edition hardcover on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform, which has helped many creatives fund their projects. The boutique agency seeks to raise $7000 for the special limited run. A concurrent fundraiser on Kickstarter by another author, Brandon Sanderson, just made history as backers pledged over $30M for his next series, thirty times its campaign goal.

The story, copy, and graphics of THE CHILD PROPHET come from #1 Amazon bestselling and award-winning author, artist, and producer Renee Topper, who will sign each hard copy of this edition.

When asked what inspired her to make the book, Topper said, "These are extraordinary times, and we need tools to help us heal and help others heal. THE CHILD PROPHET is such an instrument." She added that while she was doing a healing meditation, her inner child appeared, "In sharing this story in book form, I aim to share it with more people who seek a simple means to peace in their own lives."

Topper also noted that the decision to format the story as an illustrated parable with two central female characters, one being a child, is to help address another problem – the majority of parables in the world center around men.

"Parables inspire and teach lessons of morality or spirituality, and women should be able to see themselves in such stories without having to translate gender," said the author.

However, many books pre-sell during the campaign, which ends April 21, 2022, will be the number of books printed.

THE CHILD PROPHET is Topper's third book. Her debut novel PIGMENT: THE LIMBS OF THE MUKUYU TREE garnered numerous awards and topped Amazon's bestseller list.

THE CHILD PROPHET ISBN: 979-8-9859984-0-5.

Story Matter is a boutique creative agency and media production studio that generates good impacts by putting time, energy, information, and creativity into solving problems, making sure people know about those solutions, and doing good in the world. Find out more at StoryMatter.com.

