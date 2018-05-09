Story Time Chess - The Board Game That Teaches Chess to 3-Year-Olds

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chess At Three is proud to announce the launch of Story Time Chess on Kickstarter on May 15th. Story Time Chess is a board game that teaches chess to children at the record young ages of 3-7 using stories. The stories communicate the mechanics of chess to preschoolers in a way that makes learning chess simple and fun. Each piece has an illustrated story that teaches children how that piece likes to move. Once children hear all the stories, they can play full games of chess. No chess experience is required to begin.

Meet Story Time Chess: Get Your Child Ahead Siblings ages 3 and 5 playing chess together with Story Time Chess. Story Time Chess includes a custom two-sided chess board (one side is story themed, the other is a standard chess board), a story book, custom chess pieces, character cutouts that go into the pieces, as a fun silly card game.

To bring these stories to life, Story Time Chess features highly detailed illustrations from a former Disney Art Director and specially designed chess pieces that have a twist: each piece has a slot that can hold a character from their story. This way, children younger than ever can visually connect the stories to the chessboard and understand how the pieces move.

"Our mission is to enable children to fully benefit from all the advantages chess provides," said Andrew Kashian, VP of Business and Product Development for Chess At Three. "We understand the impact chess can have on a child's life. With Story Time Chess, we're able to magnify that impact because the benefits of chess are introduced at such a young age. Story Time Chess is an opportunity for children to learn chess at record young ages and develop the skills to get ahead for the future."

Story Time Chess includes two game boards: a story themed board with character designs, and a standard chess side for regulation chess. Children can play with the characters in the slots on the story side board or play regulation chess on the standard chess side. Story Time Chess also features fun mini games to expand chess knowledge further, including an engaging card game that encourages children to use all the pieces on the board and takes their abilities to the next level.

To learn more about Story Time Chess, please visit www.storytimechess.com or click the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/51761280/476651303?ref=457727&token=90defd11

Chess At Three, now in its 12th year, is the number one early education chess company in the world. Chess At Three gets kids playing and loving chess through storytelling, starting at the age of 3. Chess At Three tells stories that transform the chess pieces into a memorable cast of characters. These characters have quirky qualities that help children understand how the chess pieces move. Hundreds of pre-schools license Chess at 3's online curriculum, reaching 15,000 of children each week. For more information, visit http://www.chessat3.com. Story Time Chess and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Chess At Three, LLC.

