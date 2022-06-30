STORY TIME CHESS CONTINUES ITS WINNING STREAK, NAMED "MOST AWARDED BOARD GAME EVER" BY HERMES CREATIVE AWARDS, "GAME OF THE YEAR" BY CREATIVE CHILD MAGAZINE & "GOOD TOY" BY GOOD TOY GUIDE

These accolades take the game's impressive achievements even further, which already include the People's Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award, a Webby Award in the Games: Family & Kids category, ASTRA's Best Toys for Kids and TIME 100 Best Inventions. Since 2020, the game has been awarded 19 times.

"Story Time Chess has got to be one of the most awarded board games ever," said Tom Hodgkins, CEO of Game On! International, a toy industry veteran with 25+ years of experience bringing some of the most successful toys to market across the globe. "The game has been recognized across industries, from toys to creative, to education, and has received some of the most prestigious awards, including ones from the ultimate critics and Story Time Chess super fans: moms, dads and kids."

Story Time Chess won the Platinum Hermes Creative Award in the Individual's Specific Project Achievement Category as "the most awarded board game ever." Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals that recognizes outstanding work. It is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which consists of thousands of marketing, communication, advertising, PR, digital media production, and freelance professionals.

The game also received the Creative Child Awards' Game of the Year. Story Time Chess was tested, reviewed and scored by moms, educators, and early education professionals. The awards program is administered by Creative Child Magazine, a national monthly parenting magazine and resource for parents that provides originality and spontaneity to nurture children's creativity.

Story Time Chess was also chosen for the Good Toy Guide, a trusted resource for parents and gift-givers to find truly Good Toys. The guide is created by the Good Play Guide, an independent, expert accreditation service for children's products. After undergoing reviews by kids, child psychology and user experience experts, Story Time Chess earned the accreditation with the highest ratings across skills development, ease of use and fun/level of engagement.

Story Time Chess is available now on StoryTimeChess.com for $49.99 MSRP and is for ages 3+.

About Story Time Chess

Story Time Chess is based on a chess teaching method, established by New York City-based tutoring company Chess at Three, that has been utilized and perfected over the last 12 years of successfully teaching more than 100,000 children how to play chess through storytelling. The same story-based curriculum is used by more than 1,000 schools across the U.S. The board game compresses a decade plus' knowledge from teaching young children into a beautifully designed game that can teach anyone ages 3-103 how to play chess through fun, engaging stories and exercises.

Media Contact:

Linda Krebs

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

646-824-5186

SOURCE Story Time Chess