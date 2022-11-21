Story Time Learning Adds New Story Time Chess Level 2 and 3 Game Expansions, On-Demand Video Lessons to its Award-winning Learning System

Expansions Teach More Advanced Chess Strategy and Tactics, Require Story Time Chess: The Game, Now at New Everyday Price of $39.99



BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Story Time Learning, creators of Story Time Chess, the only board game in the world that teaches kids as young as three years old how to play chess, launched today all new ways for children to continue learning chess the Story Time way. Story Time Chess Level 2 Strategy and Level 3 Tactic Expansions bring kids on more adventures in Chesslandia, while teaching advanced chess skills. The game expansions build on the skills learned through Story Time Chess: The Game, now even more accessible at an everyday price of $39.99. The company also introduced Story Time Learning LIVE, an on-demand, subscription-based series of video lessons brought to life by fun, engaging tutors.

"Since launching Story Time Chess: The Game, we've successfully taught more than 250,000 kids around the world how to play the classic game of chess, but the fun doesn't need to end there!" says Andrew Kashian, co-founder of Story Time Learning. "Playing chess is truly a lifelong journey, and we're excited to help kids become better players, while giving them more fun, memorable ways to learn chess strategies and tactics."

Story Time Chess Expansions

Each game expansion includes a beautifully illustrated 9-lesson storybook with 20+ minigames and exercises that teach kids new chess concepts—one silly story at a time! Included puzzle, activity and coloring workbooks help kids practice, reinforce and retain key skills after each storybook chapter.

The Level 2 Strategy Expansion teaches kids how to make and execute a game plan through concepts like pawn promotion, castling, piece mobility and opening strategy. Kids can read storybook chapters like "Flight of the Pillow-copter" and meet new characters like Queens Heather and Hazel who come to life with two new playing pieces.

The Level 3 Tactics Expansion explores the tricky middlegame of chess and teaches advanced playing style tactics like how to analyze the board, find "ranks" or "files," and calculate piece point values. Kids meet new characters King Richard, Mango the Giraffe and Beatrice the Elephant, and experience adventures like the "Spaghetti Tug 'o War," which comes to life with three new food playing pieces.

Each level, sold separately, is available now at StoryTimeChess.com and Amazon for $29.99 each.

Expansions require the original Story Time Chess: The Game, which includes a story book, double-sided chess board, and special character chess playing pieces, available now at StoryTimeChess.com, Amazon and Target for $39.99. The story-based learning system is meant for children ages 3 and up.

Story Time Learning LIVE

Story Time Learning LIVE, a new subscription-based digital platform offering on-demand video lessons, makes the Story Time Chess learning experience even more fun and interactive. This companion content augments the board game play experience as kids learn through expanded stories with their favorite Story Time characters. Each lesson, brought to life by engaging Story Time Learning tutors, also includes "Chessercizes" that will have kids getting up (even dressing up!) and moving like chess pieces, along with on-board exercises to practice. Over time, more games will be added for kids to learn and master.

Story Time Learning LIVE is available now online and free to download through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Roku. Apps will soon also be available for Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Users can choose from $7.99 monthly or $74.99 yearly subscription plans. Free trial available.

About Story Time Learning

Story Time Learning makes tricky subjects easy for kids as young as three through fun, engaging stories. Its award-winning Story Time Chess game is based on a chess teaching method, established by New York City-based tutoring company Chess at Three, that has been utilized and perfected over the last 12 years of successfully teaching more than 250,000 children how to play chess through storytelling. The same story-based curriculum is used by more than 1,000 schools across the U.S. The board game compresses a decade plus' knowledge from teaching young children into a beautifully designed game that can teach anyone ages 3-103 how to play chess through fun, engaging stories and exercises.

