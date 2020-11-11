Story2 Works With Discover® Student Loans To Offer High-Impact College Essay Services To Help Students And Their Families In Light Of Pandemic

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has disrupted the US college admissions process. This year's college applications will all look different—from optional standardized test scores and pass/fail grades to missing a semester or two of extracurricular activities. However, college essays remain a differentiator for students.

During this time of financial uncertainty, Story2, an educational technology company, is working with Discover Student Loans to raise awareness for its free and low-cost essay writing services. Story2 helps students complete college and scholarship essays through a step-by-step process rooted in the science of storytelling. Students also learn how to write essays through its proprietary writing platform, live and on-demand courses and easy access to Story2's writing experts.

"Story2 is committed to education equity, offering high-impact, free and low-cost online services to support students and their families. Since 2014, more than 250,000 students1 have used Story2 to complete admission and scholarship essays in their own voice," said Carol Barash, PhD, founder and CEO of Story2, "Discover Student Loans is helping us expand our impact."

Story2 and Discover Student Loans will be promoting these essay writing services on their respective websites, Story2.com/DSL and CollegeCovered.com. Readers that visit these sites will be able to take advantage of Story2's free resources and receive up to a 50% discount on services such as essay bootcamps and personalized written feedback for students' essays.

"I was an immigrant and first-generation college student in the US, and I know how challenging applying for college can be. Story2 provides students a science-based approach and teaches them how to write powerful admission and scholarship essays. This will help students build the skills and mindset to succeed in the application process and also in college," explained Manny Chagas, vice president of Discover Student Loans.

About Story2

From college admission essays to job interviews and CEO pitches, Story2 helps students conquer high-stakes communications to live their biggest, boldest lives. Through patented, award-winning software2, on-demand and live, online courses, and proprietary training methods, Story2 inspires and empowers Gen XYZ to tap into the science of storytelling to measurably improve speaking, writing, education and career access. Students who use the Story2 Moments Method® measurably improve speaking and writing mastery, as well as college admission and scholarship outcomes. Story2 was launched in the Kaplan EdTech accelerator powered by Techstars in 2014. For more information about how to bring Story2 to your school or organization, visit Story2.com/educators or contact [email protected] or 646-460-3872.

