STORY3 Capital Makes Significant New Investment in Bumble

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STORY3 Capital Partners ("STORY3") along with certain other lenders have closed a $475 million senior secured term loan facility for Bumble Inc. ("Bumble"), the leading operator of online dating and people connection focused apps including Bumble, Badoo and BFF. Proceeds of the term loan and balance sheet cash were used to refinance Bumble's existing term loan.

Peter Comisar, Founder and Managing Partner of STORY3 and former Goldman Sachs Partner, stated, "Bumble has garnered uniquely strong and authentic relationships with its large user base through compelling competitive differentiation anchored in innovative product technology, network scale, distinguished brand name and female focus. We are honored to serve as a trusted partner to the Company's CEO and founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, and the broader Bumble team. This investment highlights our long track record of supporting founders and entrepreneurial senior leaders."

Samir Shah, STORY3 Partner, added, "This transaction highlights STORY3's differentiation as an experienced thought-partner to founders and management teams. We are adept in solving complex financing requirements quickly and decisively with a flexible capital solutions approach and deep sectoral expertise. Bumble has persuasive growth potential empowered by the tipping point of AI, personalization and authentic human interaction."

This transaction represents the fifth investment in STORY3's flagship equity returns-focused Consumer Opportunities Fund II.

About STORY3 Capital

STORY3 is a leading alternative investment manager that employs a flexible investment strategy and pairs deep industry expertise, operating support, and unique transactional experience to support value creation for its partners. Paramount to its investment lens is a focus on companies at the nexus of consumer, commerce and content, where STORY3 believes its capital, skillset, and relationships can substantially impact value creation. For more information, please visit http://www.story3capital.com.

SOURCE STORY3 Capital Partners