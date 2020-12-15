Storyblocks Appoints New Vice President of People to Expand and Diversify Team As Company Continues Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks , the first and largest subscription-based platform providing unlimited stock content and tools for creators to keep up with the growing demand for video, has appointed Allison Jno-Baptiste as its new Vice President of People. In this role, she will be responsible for growing a diverse, world-class team that reflects the creative communities that Storyblocks serves by diversifying its recruiting funnel and promoting equitable representation across the organization. She also will ensure the Storyblocks brand reflects its mission of broadening the scope of diverse and authentic stories in creative media, including advising the growth of the company's recent campaign, Re:Stock . Jno-Baptiste will be based out of the company's D.C.-Metro area headquarters and report to Storyblocks' CEO, TJ Leonard.

Jno-Baptiste brings an extensive background in HR leadership from both the private sector and higher education. In previous roles, she has been the chief architect in the development of strategies and programming related to talent management, acquisition, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, and leadership development. Most recently, she served as the Executive Director of Talent and Resource Management at Brown University. In this role, Jno-Baptiste developed and powered all diversity and inclusion initiatives while leading a taskforce to develop more diversity-driven culture programs. Prior, she held several HR leadership roles at renowned organizations including COMO Hotels and Resorts, Marriott and Georgetown University.

"I believe that the key to an organization's success is not just its people, but its underlying mission and beliefs. That's what initially drew me to Storyblocks - the company's values were so clear and genuine," said Jno-Baptiste. "I am thrilled to join an organization that so highly values collaboration, authenticity and shared responsibility, especially during this moment in time when the company is experiencing tremendous change and growth. The possibilities are endless!"

"Allison's track record of successfully building career-nurturing environments for many prestigious organizations will be invaluable as we continue to develop our internal brand and people culture strategy," added Leonard. "While we're actively working to integrate diversity and inclusion efforts into our product offerings, especially with expanding the diversity of our inbound pipeline, I truly believe that change comes from within. Allison's fierce devotion to employee development and engagement will be key in fostering our company culture as we look to further expand our internal diversity and inclusion efforts."

