Storyblok's CMS helps NRF reduce website development time by 70%

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 Storyblok, the modern content management system (CMS) for all teams, today announced that The National Retail Federation (NRF) is using its CMS to transform and modernize their digital strategy.

NRF is the world's largest retail trade association, representing a diverse range of retailers across the United States. Every year, NRF's Big Show, also the world's largest retail event, gathers over 35,000 professionals from 90+ countries in New York City.

Legacy CMS platforms continue to prevent an overwhelming majority of businesses from delivering the digital experiences they expect and their customers deserve. NRF's previous legacy CMS was difficult to maintain and presented many security concerns. Because of its limitations and lack of flexibility, development took too long and they couldn't try new things and integrate with new technologies.

With the help of RDA, a digital agency, NRF made the switch to Storyblok and migrated their content easily. Now developers quickly create new components and use content everywhere, while marketers use the Visual Editor to manage content on their own without any trouble.

These changes enabled NRF to reduce website development time by 70%, which is one of the benefits of an up to 80% reduction in the need for customized code. Since Storyblok makes it simple to integrate with other tools, NRF also experienced a 75% reduction in the time needed for the integration process.

Jason Hoolsema, VP of Information Technology at NRF, said: "Storyblok's headless architecture has been a pivotal shift for NRF, empowering our content teams and enabling us to deliver exceptional digital experiences to our members and the retail community at large. We are excited about the future as we continue to leverage Storyblok's capabilities to drive innovation and growth."





The Big Show website is the first to migrate to Storyblok, but plans are in place to migrate seven additional websites, with even more to come next year.

Josh Barlow, Senior Front-End Developer at RDA, said: "I've been doing this for a long time, but learning a brand new system is never fun when you have a quick-moving project. With Storyblok, I found it really easy to get in there and understand how to work with the CMS. I am not exaggerating when I say that I've never implemented an easier stack. Within an hour, you can set up an entire site with Netlify, Next.js, and Storyblok."

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "NRF is the voice of retail in the United States and beyond. Their decision to use Storyblok as part of their digital transformation opens the door for more retailers to follow their lead and make the move to a headless CMS that unlocks endless possibilities for your content."

