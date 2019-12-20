Storybook Experiences Wows Families Once Again for the 5th Year in a Row

WEST ISLIP, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You better watch out, you better not shout, you better not cry, I'm telling you why: Storybook Santa Experience is launching their early bookings for another amazing and magical Storybook Santa Experience this January 2020. This incredible, one-of-a-kind experience will be available for the Christmas 2020 season to those lucky families who book their families spot in January. Come see why Kristen and Gregory Pitre's Storybook Experiences has quickly become the fastest-growing family photo businesses in the Northeast.

Storybook Experience's innovative, one-of-a-kind experiences, such as their Santa Experience, has touched the hearts of so many families across Long Island.

Their 2020 early notification list is now open and, if history is any indication, it will be another sellout season in January. Yes, they sell out a year in advance for this fantastically original and creative photographic experience for families across Long Island and beyond. Since its opening five years ago out of their home, the Storybook Experience team has now hosted over 40,000 families with their innovative, one-of-a-kind experiences.

Every Experience is completely different year after year. With interactive sets and storylines uniquely designed to bring a fresh perspective to the Santa Experience, this is what keeps families coming back every year. The Storybook Santa Experience has quickly become a family tradition. The experiences and photography in their two locations in West Islip and Rockville Centre studios are customized for each family and allow for children to interact with Santa like never before. They see their names on his Good List, share Christmas cookies, build toys with Santa in his magical toyshop, fly on his sled, have real snowball fights and so much more.

The photos are taken by a trained staff of professionals who capture precious moments that will become a lifetime of memories as they warmly engage children in a Santa wonderland that evokes excitement, surprise, laughter, and smiles - those expressions that parents cherish forever.

Their special team of professional photo editors works on the prize photos to make them perfect for parents and families - who can then select the ones they love the most (a not-too-easy task).

The growing popularity of the Storybook Santa Experience has led parents to take advantage of the early sign-ups (now a year in advance because they sell out so quickly) to make sure their children get to receive a golden ticket invitation, a visit with Santa, and a personal letter from Santa himself - all part of unforgettable childhood fascination and family memories.

To see more images and to get on their early notification list, you can go here www.StorybookSantaExperience.com

Check out the company's Facebook page or read more of their reviews as well; they are pretty incredible.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact: Virgina Lundrigan

Suffolk County Location: 475 Montauk Highway, West Islip, NY, 11795

Nassau County Location: 85 Rockaway Ave., Rockville Centre, NY, 11570

Phone number: 631-482-9897

Storybook Experience Website

2020 Early Notification List

http://www.storybookexperiences.com

