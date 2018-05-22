Storybulbs Named a "Cool Vendor" in Personalization by Gartner for 2018

PORTLAND, Ore., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Storybulbs, the company that helps brands engage and connect with customers using Personalized Videos, is proud to announce being named as a "Cool Vendor" in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Personalization, 2018 Report*. Gartner, a worldwide renowned research, and analysis firm, identifies new Cool Vendors in key technology areas and publishes a series of research reports. The report evaluates interesting, new and innovative vendors in digital marketing and commerce that are enabling stronger customer relationships through personalization.

Storybulbs is changing the way brands use video to connect with their customers by providing a platform for personalization. This makes it easy to customize the story for the individual customer journey using interactions and data. Brands can create individualized messages and offers that provide value to customers on a micro level. This is helping brands to reduce churn, drive higher conversions and improve brand loyalty.

"Being recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner is an honor that validates our belief that personalized video is the next logical step in the video revolution." With the rise of video in marketing, customers are inundated with generic videos that speak to a broad audience. Storybulbs allows brands to use what they know about individual customers to create videos that are personalized to the individual with images, text and even audio voice-over.

Storybulbs derives its cool status from its ability to let customers quickly step into personalization with templates designed specifically for the hospitality industry, and integrations with numerous marketing platforms.

The Storybulbs interface will be familiar to anyone with video experience, and enables drag and drop production of customized content. Storybulbs provides the power to fully personalize all aspects of a video. This includes Video, Audio, Images, Text, Graphs and HTML. These elements can be personalized by passing data into the platform, using scripting or by utilizing data from external APIs.

Marketing leaders seeking to experiment with integrating personalized videos into their email and digital campaigns should consider Storybulbs. Customer Success & Marketing teams with existing video content or in-house creative talent with video editing software skills should also consider Storybulbs.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Gartner "Cool Vendors in Personalization" by Jennifer Polk, Bryan Yeager, Augie Ray, 2018.

Storybulbs helps brands build deeper connections with customers, through personalized video content. As a video engagement company, Storybulbs helps build better engagement, drive higher conversions and improve brand loyalty by delivering real-time and individual relevance through video. Storybulbs is privately held and headquartered in Portland, OR. For more information, visit www.storybulbs.com

