StoryCo to Reward 50% of Profit of THE DISCO BALL IP to Community of Creators and Fans

"Co-Create" and "Profit Points," two of StoryCo's new initiatives launching with the release of its flagship franchise, THE DISCO BALL, are addressing several of the key issues playing out in the ongoing entertainment industry strikes by providing unprecedented access and opportunity to creators and fans from across the world and giving them a financial stake in the underlying IP.

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StoryCo, an upstart entertainment platform seeking to democratize the outdated mode of creating entertainment content, today announced two new initiatives: "Co-Create" and "Profit Points." With Co-Create, they will redefine the way stories are created and told by leveraging global, networked creativity, and Profit Points will allow these co-creators to participate in the financial upside of their creative input. There will be a total of 500 million Profit Points reserved for creators and contributors to THE DISCO BALL, representing 50% of StoryCo's total profit from the the IP.

StoryCo's groundbreaking approach to creating Hollywood-caliber stories offers a way forward in an entertainment landscape recently marred by industry strikes. The company is fostering a new paradigm in which creators can produce their stories outside of the gate-kept Hollywood system and instead own the relationship with their fans, bringing them closer to the creative storytelling process like never before.

A "Co-Create" is an invitation to participate in the creation of key elements of the stories on the StoryCo platform. Co-Creates will span the realm of artistic expression, from creative writing to illustrating to animating to acting. Co-creators will have the opportunity to build new characters, animate environments, be a voice actor for a character, and more. There will be a wide-range of opportunities across the artistic and creative spectrum, as the goal is to include the talents of as many creatives as possible into the creation of the story worlds. These Co-Creates are open to anyone, regardless of location, background, or level of experience.

Profit Points, meanwhile, are the foundation of the reward system StoryCo has developed to allow creators and fans the ability to share in the upside potential of IP created on the platform. Profit Points, quite simply, represent a claim to a percentage of the profit generated by the underlying IP and are awarded for meaningful contributions to the story universes. The more you contribute, the more you'll earn. The number of Profit Points awarded for each Co-Creation or action is determined by a system that considers level of effort, time, and value to the narrative as a whole. This system will ensure a fair assessment of each contribution to our shared story.

Both initiatives will launch within with StoryCo's forthcoming narrative, THE DISCO BALL, a sci-fi epic created by acclaimed TV Showrunner Kyle Killen (Halo, Awake, Mind Games) and legendary pop-artist-duo shelby and sandy, and features a to-be-announced A-list Hollywood cast.

"Allowing anyone to to build on top-of and expand the world of THE DISCO BALL alongside incredible Hollywood talent-and earn a stake of the underlying IP for their creative contribution-is unprecedented in the world of entertainment," says StoryCo Co-Founder Justin Alanís.

StoryCo has introduced four inaugural Co-Creates along with this initial launch, calling on writers, voice actors, graphic designers, and musicians to create key elements of THE DISCO BALL story. Full details on each Co-Create opportunity can be found at Story.co/create . Additionally, StoryCo has committed to developing a transparent system that accounts for all costs and revenue generated from each story, standing in direct contrast to the current Hollywood status-quo, where data and costs are hidden and obfuscated from creators.

J.P. Alanís, Co-Founder of StoryCo, commented, "The ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood have exposed to the public just how broken the current system is for creators. In my view, the only true sustainable solution is to create an alternate path for how IP can be created, distributed, monetized and owned. That's our goal."

Through its Co-Create and Profit Points initiatives, StoryCo will strive to democratize the creative storytelling process by addressing several of the key issues playing out in the entertainment industry, providing unprecedented access and opportunity to creators and fans from across the world and giving them a financial stake in the underlying IP.

About StoryCo

StoryCo is a pioneering entertainment platform that enables storytellers to easily create and publish multimedia stories, engage and build a fan base, and build these stories into expansive universes leveraging the creative powers and ideas of their community. StoryCo is launching the platform with THE DISCO BALL - an immersive and interactive sci-fi epic experience that signifies the creation of a brand-new category of entertainment that StoryCo is developing, leveraging internet communities and modern technology. Backed by a diverse group of investors in art, media, gaming, entertainment, and technology, StoryCo is reshaping the entertainment landscape by bringing fans closer to the stories they love. More information about StoryCo and its flagship story universe, THE DISCO BALL, can be found at www.story.co .

About THE DISCO BALL

THE DISCO BALL is an immersive sci-fi epic experience from the mind of accomplished Hollywood Showrunner Kyle Killen (Halo, Awake, Lone Star) illustrated by celebrated LA-based pop-artists shelby and sandy, and featuring an all-star Hollywood cast. The plot follows Captain Alma Cooke and her crew of astronauts as they are thrust into a journey to save the multiverse. In order for the characters to succeed, the audience of THE DISCO BALL must aid them by taking real world action - helping shape the narrative through engaging, interactive quests. THE DISCO BALL will be multi-media, leveraging voiced narrative, animated illustrations and 3D rendered environments, rich sound effects, live-action and animated video sequences, and unprecedented fan interactivity. THE DISCO BALL is the first story representing a new form of entertainment that StoryCo is pioneering, bringing fans closer to the stories they love.

