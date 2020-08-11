Storylines Introduces Industry-Leading Health Protocols and Green Technologies for Clean Air, Water, and Surfaces for Its Unique Residential Living Community on the Water in Response to COVID-19 Safety Concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to safety concerns following the COVID-19 Pandemic, Storylines, (https://www.storylines.com/), is introducing industry-leading health protocols, and green technologies for clean air, water, and surfaces for its unique residential living community on the water.

Pictured is a rendering of Storylines, (https://www.storylines.com/ ), a unique 741-foot-long, 627-residential unit luxury and sustainable ship, which will provide a safe, hygienic, and sustainable offshore community for approximately 1,000 residents. In response to safety concerns following the COVID-19 Pandemic, Storylines is introducing industry-leading health protocols, and green technologies for clean air, water, and surfaces for its residential living community. This is a depiction of one of the luxurious lounges that will highlight the Storylines' residential living experience. Creating a floating safe haven for its residents is a crucial feature of the company's forward-thinking concept. All areas including residential and crew spaces, common areas, food preparation areas, restrooms, and even wastewater will have modern treatment solutions in addition to HEPA filtration for safety.

Creating a floating safe haven for its residents is a crucial feature of the company's forward-thinking concept. Toward that end, Storylines has released health emergency protocols for its 741-foot-long, 627-residential unit luxury and sustainable ship, which is currently in the development phase. The company will provide a safe, hygienic, and sustainable offshore community for approximately 1,000 residents. The protocols announcement includes plans in the event of future health pandemics.

"Our Storylines lifestyle is based around luxury and comfort in complete safety -- from how we deal with piracy in dangerous areas to viruses in the AC," said Alister Punton, co-founder and CEO of Storylines. "We considered these vital safety issues well before the COVID-19 outbreak. With our industry innovations, we will be global leaders in passenger health and safety. However, it is much more than the cleanliness of our vessel. Other major factors include limiting the number of passengers per square foot of space, and our crew's safe living conditions. All areas have been thought through and redesigned with safety in mind."

"Safer travel conditions will be a necessary component to bringing back the travel and tourism industry from the COVID-19 shutdown," Punton added.

Under the guidance of medical advisor Dr. Brian Martin and a team including environmental engineers, Storylines is utilizing this new innovative technology to provide breakthrough solutions in a ship environment with continuous clean air, clean food, clean surfaces, clean water, and even clean waste. Patent-pending technologies are also being developed exclusively for each residence. Dr. Martin recently joined Storylines and he will be overseeing all areas of health for the company's residential community.

All areas including residential and crew spaces, common areas, food preparation areas, restrooms, and even wastewater will have modern treatment solutions in addition to HEPA filtration.

Key benefits of the Storylines' experience include:

Population density and demographic - Storylines will have less than a third of the population of a ship of the same size, and this leads to far more open spaces and much more room per person. Additionally, Storylines is a residential community, not a temporary tourist destination.

- Storylines will have less than a third of the population of a ship of the same size, and this leads to far more open spaces and much more room per person. Additionally, Storylines is a residential community, not a temporary tourist destination. Controlling Your Destiny: Self-governance - Living in Storylines' floating residential city means residents are part of an ongoing community. Storylines' residents will have a direct say in the decisions that protect their family while participating in a community equipped to react immediately to changing situations.

- Living in Storylines' floating residential city means residents are part of an ongoing community. Storylines' residents will have a direct say in the decisions that protect their family while participating in a community equipped to react immediately to changing situations. Mobility – In times of crisis, the ability to disconnect is the fastest way to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Storylines can take residents anywhere desired to escape troubling situations, including localized health issues such as COVID-19.

– In times of crisis, the ability to disconnect is the fastest way to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Storylines can take residents anywhere desired to escape troubling situations, including localized health issues such as COVID-19. Hygiene Safety - A new standard in HEPA air filtration is featured throughout, along with smart surfaces that can prevent person-to-person contact making for a pollutant-free, cleaner, and safer environment.

ABOUT STORYLINES

Storylines is a safe and exciting "residence at sea" experience, providing owners with a unique lifestyle aboard a luxury ocean liner that travels the world continuously. For more information, please visit, https://www.storylines.com/.

