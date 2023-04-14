Storytel and B-Reel shortlisted for the One Show and the Webby Awards

Apr 14, 2023, 04:43 ET
STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The captivating Storytel campaign "2022 sounds like 1984" has been shortlisted in two categories respectively at the prestigious international awards programmes the One Show 2023 and the Webby Awards 2023. The campaign was created by the agency B-Reel for last year's launch of Storytel's audio drama adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian classic "1984".
The One Show, operated by the One Club, is among the top three awards programmes for advertising, design and digital marketing in the world and hosted annually in New York. Storytel and B-Reel are shortlisted in the categories "Integrated: Craft – Storytelling" and "Film & Video: Television & VOD – 31-60 Seconds – Single" at the One Show celebratory gala which will take place on May 19.
Furthermore, Storytel and B-Reel are shortlisted in the categories "Best Copywriting" and "Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)" at The Webby Awards – the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet. Winners for the 2023 Webbys will be announced April 25 and will be feted at an in-person award show on May 15.
"Storytel and B-Reel are honored for the nominations and this wonderful recognition. The creative concept "2022 sounds like 1984" has broken new ground in our category and resonates with our time and a world in which we regrettably see striking similarities with Orwell's dystopian classic," says Tobias Clewemar, Head of Marketing Creative at Storytel.
Zack McDonald, Chief Creative Officer at B-Reel:
"The times we live in feel like they're calling out for the wisdom of Orwell. When you open your ears to what's happening in the world, everything begins to add up. 2022 really did sound like 1984, and we hope this campaign continues to make people listen up."
About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
TEAM CREDITS:
Storytel
Tobias Clewemar, Head of Marketing Creative
Magdalena Asplund, Global Campaign Manager
B-Reel Stockholm
Zack McDonald, CCO
Christian Poppius, Creative Director
Afshin Moeini, Creative Director
Oskar Engman, Jr Copywriter
Mia Petersen, Jr Creative
Mike Dinesen Petersen, Jr Creative
Gustav Stockman, Design Director
Sofi Faxling, Designer
Lisa Nyberg, Jr Designer
Peter Holtze, Motion Designer
Andreas Godwin, Sr Motion Designer
Andrea Dahlbäck, Sr Strategist
Maja Beckman, Group Brand Director
Ewa Staël von Holstein, Sr Brand Manager
Eric Ståhl, Jr Brand Manager
Mei Li Heman, Sr Producer
Tarot Pictures
Tarot Pictures, Production Company
Daniel Eskils, Director
Charlotte Hurtig, Producer
Arvid Kornstrand, DoP
Anna Lu Ingvarsson, Set Designer
Fredrik Åkerström, Editor
Simma Lugnt
Simma Lugnt, Development Team
