Storytel appoints Anna Etzler as SVP Operations

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Etzler joins Storytel as SVP Operations to lead the global Operations function as well as a business-wide Project Management Office.

Anna Etzler has more than 15 years of experience from driving operational excellence and business transformation in large international organizations, most recently Klarna and before that Karolinska University Hospital and General Electric.

"Anna's strong experience in driving change and operational excellence across a wide variety of sectors and companies will be a great asset as we scale and improve our mission-critical operational processes. She's a creative problem solver and an inclusive leader and we are very happy to welcome her to Storytel", says Johannes Larcher, CEO, Storytel.

In her new role as SVP Operations, she will report to the CEO and lead the Content Production, Rights & Royalties, Customer Support teams as well as a newly established Project Management Office that drives critical cross-company initiatives.

"I love the fact that Storytel is both an innovative and fast-paced tech company as well as a content company, with a vision to make world-class stories easily accessible to everyone. I look forward to joining the team and helping to further optimize operational capabilities in order to secure sustainable and profitable growth", says Anna Etzler, SVP Operations, Storytel.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

